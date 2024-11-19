Squarepet Welcomes Arleen Urdaneta As Sales Representative For Southeast Territory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading provider of premium pet nutrition, today announces the appointment of Arleen Urdaneta as the new Sales Representative for the Southeast. In her role, Arleen will be responsible for driving sales growth, building strong relationships with retailers, and promoting SquarePet's premium line of pet nutrition products throughout the Southeast territory including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina

Urdaneta brings over two decades of experience in sales and business development, having successfully managed client relationships, expanded distribution networks, and spearheaded strategic growth initiatives. Her deep understanding of market trends and customer needs has consistently translated to impressive sales results.

“We are excited to welcome Arleen to the SquarePet team,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of SquarePet.“Her expertise and dedication to delivering exceptional business development and customer service align perfectly with our company values and strategic plan. We're confident she will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build partnerships across the Southeast.”

“Joining SquarePet is an incredible opportunity to work with a company that shares my dedication to the health and happiness of pets,” said Urdaneta.“I'm eager to contribute to the growth of the brand and build lasting partnerships in the Southeast region while helping more pet owners discover the benefits of SquarePet's top-quality nutrition.”

SquarePet, known for its science-based and veterinarian-formulated pet food, provides pets with high-quality nutrition made from premium ingredients. The addition of Urdaneta marks a strategic step forward in bringing SquarePet's trusted products to more pet owners across the Southeast region.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at .



