Capital Markets Impact Leader, Marcus Martin, Joins Homium As Chief Impact Officer To Scale Homeownership Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marcus Martin Joins Homium as Chief Impact Officer to Scale Homownership Access

Homium names Marcus L. Martin II as Chief Impact Officer to advance scalable, sustainable homeownership solutions nationwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Homium, a pioneer in sustainable homeownership financing, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marcus L. Martin II as Chief Impact Officer. With over 25 years of experience in social impact and innovation, Martin brings extensive expertise providing impact at scale across the financial markets within ESG, public-private partnerships, and impact investors, while also delivering innovative emerging technology solutions which he will harness to drive Homium's mission to expand affordable homeownership opportunities in underserved regions and working-class communities across America.As the former Managing Director and Head of ESG Advisory & Digital Assets at U.S. Bank, Martin led pioneering initiatives such as the development of the ESG/Social Racial Equity Bond program, which continues to provide market-based liquidity to sponsors for affordable and workforce housing, built by emerging and BIPOC developers. He also launched the first U.S.-based digital ESG bond for a market-leading CDFI, as well as sponsored the launch of U.S. Bank Access Banking to serve MDIs, HBCUs, and diverse client segments.In his role at Homium, Martin will focus on developing place-based solutions, program-related initiatives, and employee benefit programs through innovative shared appreciation financing. Working with foundations, not-for-profits, corporate and public sector employers, faith-based institutions, municipalities, unions, and high-net-worth family offices, he will create sustainable pathways to homeownership for first-time buyers, low-income families, veterans, employees, and historically underserved populations."The future of affordable homeownership lies in creating scalable, market-based solutions with mutualism at the center for all parties involved," said Marcus Martin. "At Homium, I'm excited to apply my experience in the capital markets to develop programs and solutions which can transform how we approach affordable homeownership and subsequent wealth creation through innovative funding and support models.""Marcus's experience and dedication to impact solutions through capital markets and public-private partnerships make him an invaluable addition to Homium," said Tommy Mercein, CEO of Homium. "His leadership will help us build mission-aligned collaborations, and he will be instrumental in advancing Homium's goal of sustainable homeownership initiatives that bring lasting community wealth through expanding access to fair and affordable homeownership nationwide."About Homium:Homium bridges the homeownership affordability gap through shared appreciation financing that requires no monthly payments or interest, making homeownership more affordable and sustainable. Homium's financing is fair, simple, and transparent, enabling mission-driven organizations, such as not-for-profits, foundations, municipalities, and employers, to serve more people and create generational wealth in communities across the United States.

Eric Urbain

Homium

+1 786-622-8658

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.