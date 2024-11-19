Ukraine Approves Budget With 60% Earmarked For Defence And Security
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian lawmakers voted Tuesday to approve the 2025 budget with more than $50 billion -- or 60 percent of all expenditure -- allocated to defence and security.
"The state budget for 2025 has been adopted," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Telegram, adding: "All taxes of citizens and businesses next year will be used for the defence and security of our country."
