Ukraine Approves Budget With 60% Earmarked For Defence And Security

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian lawmakers voted Tuesday to approve the 2025 budget with more than $50 billion -- or 60 percent of all expenditure -- allocated to defence and security.

"The state budget for 2025 has been adopted," Prime Denys Shmygal said on Telegram, adding: "All taxes of citizens and businesses next year will be used for the defence and security of our country."