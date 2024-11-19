عربي


Notification Of Major Shareholding And Executives And Related Parties Transaction


11/19/2024 10:01:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

November 19, 2024

Announcement No. 26/2024

In accordance with the EU market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

With reference to Section 29 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed that FERD AS has acquired shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 20% threshold being passed.

Share capital and voting rights in % Previous position in Nilfisk Holding A/S Position in Nilfisk Holding A/S after November 19, 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares 19.94 23.88
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments 0.00 0.00
Total share capital 19.94 23.88

FERD AS's total shareholder has increased to 6,476,791 shares, corresponding to 23.88% of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.

The notifications from FERD AS are attached to this company announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

Attachments

  • DFSA_PDMR_Nov_2024
  • DFSA_Major Shareholder_Nov_2024
  • 26 Announcement_19112024_Major_Shareholder_Notification

Legal Disclaimer:
