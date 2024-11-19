Notification Of Major Shareholding And Executives And Related Parties Transaction
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
November 19, 2024
Announcement No. 26/2024
In accordance with the EU market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.
With reference to Section 29 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed that FERD AS has acquired shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 20% threshold being passed.
| Share capital and voting rights in %
| Previous position in Nilfisk Holding A/S
| Position in Nilfisk Holding A/S after November 19, 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares
| 19.94
| 23.88
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments
| 0.00
| 0.00
| Total share capital
| 19.94
| 23.88
FERD AS's total shareholder has increased to 6,476,791 shares, corresponding to 23.88% of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.
The notifications from FERD AS are attached to this company announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744
Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
