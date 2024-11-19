ADHD: What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar for Parents and Educators from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common mental disorders of childhood. On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7 p.m. EDT , the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) will host a webinar offering parents and educators a deeper understanding of this disorder. Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of BBRF, and Dr. Stephen Hinshaw, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, will discuss the symptoms of ADHD, differences in presentation between boys and girls, and provide advice for caregivers and educators on how to help young people lead successful lives after diagnosis.

Register HERE for this free event.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

