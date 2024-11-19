Cardinal Peak Names New Co-Ceos To Strengthen End-To-End Product Engineering Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders Sean O'Neil and Bernard Vachon lean on decades of embedded and cloud engineering experience, expanding the global product development company's reach and expertise

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak today announced the appointment of Sean O'Neil and Bernard Vachon as co-CEOs. Both executives bring distinct expertise complementing Cardinal Peak's mission to deliver seamless, full-life cycle engineering services, with a focus on embedded software, cloud and mobile technologies.

Fusing the dual strengths of embedded and cloud expertise, O'Neil and Vachon's combined leadership builds on the company's established reputation for client-focused engineering solutions in sectors such as audio/visual streaming, consumer products, health care, and defense and aerospace.

“As we continue to serve clients through a unified vision of designing, innovating, building and delivering solutions for the toughest engineering problems, this move enhances our ability to deliver custom-built, high-performance solutions across industries with speed and scalability,” Vachon said.“We envision a future where our expertise - reinforced by FPT's global network of IoT engineers, AWS-certified professionals, UX/UI designers and other resources - meets the growing demand for flexible and reliable engineering services at each stage of a product's journey to market.”

Vachon, an embedded software expert with nearly 25 years of experience, has been with Cardinal Peak since 2009, contributing a comprehensive understanding of embedded technologies and deep insight into the company's evolution and growth. O'Neil is an accomplished technology executive with a diverse global background and expertise in software systems engineering and application development, strengthening Cardinal Peak's cloud and mobile service offerings.

Under their collaborative leadership, Cardinal Peak will enhance its engineering capabilities and global reach through strategic alignment with its parent company, FPT Software . The leadership transition follows recent visits to FPT Software's headquarters in Vietnam, where O'Neil and Vachon engaged directly with local FPT teams to deepen the collaborative framework between the two companies.

“Our growing relationship with the FPT team deepens our product development capabilities and strengthens our global approach, offering clients the right engineering solutions that meet both current demands and future challenges,” O'Neil said.“Together, Bernard, the team and I are dedicated to creating a collaborative environment that prioritizes client success and where technology scales efficiently across any market or geography.”

FPT acquired Cardinal Peak in November 2023 , bolstering its product engineering delivery capabilities in North America.

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak develops and operates IoT products on behalf of our clients. From initial minimum viable product design through continuous feature innovation, we help clients with all their IoT product needs so their devices stand out in the market. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the leading global technology and IT services provider FPT Software, we have the talent your unique product requires - more than 100 engineers in Colorado and 30,000 employees worldwide - with proven expertise in consumer electronics, smart home, pro audio and video, automotive and health care.

