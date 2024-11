Ensembleiq Wins Seven Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, Recognized For Content And Design Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces it has won seven Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards for content and design. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.

Canadian Grocer , December 2023/January 2024 issue (Eddie: Full Issue, B2B, Retail)

Canadian Grocer, Generation Next Thinking (Eddie: Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage)

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE , C-store IQ National Shopper Study (Eddie: Editorial Use of Data, B2B)

Convenience Store News , The Pathway to Profitability (Eddie: Single Article, B2B, Retail)

Progressive Grocer , EnsembleIQ BrandLab , The Magic of Milk for MilkPEP (Eddie: Advertorial/Sponsored Content, B2B)

Progressive Grocer , EnsembleIQ BrandLab , Seafood Surges for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (Ozzie: Data Visualization, B2B) Progressive Grocer , EnsembleIQ BrandLab , Striding Toward Sustainability for Fibrebox (Ozzie: Visual Storytelling)



Canadian Grocer, PEOPLE who you need to know (Eddie: Magazine Section, B2B)

Convenience Store News, An Eye on D&I (Eddie: Magazine Section, B2B)

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE, September/October 2023: Innovation Issue (Eddie: Full Issue, B2B, Retail)

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE, March/April 2024 Issue: C-store IQ National Shopper Study (Ozzie: Data Visualization, B2B)

The Medical Post, The Beginnings and Endings Issue (Eddie: Full Issue, B2B, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing)

The Medical Post, Frustration of fragmented care (Eddie: Single Article, B2B, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing) The Medical Post, The Jobs Issue (Ozzie: Cover Design, B2B, 25K-100K Circulation)



“We are honored to win these prestigious awards,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ.“Each day our content and design assists retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals to make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We have a talented team that is dedicated to their communities. We are proud of their commitment to deliver outstanding content and design for our audience and clients.”

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit .

