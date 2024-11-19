Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Takes Home Multiple Awards For Outstanding Campaigns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

That's Georgetown, KY for ya!

- Lori SaundersGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – Georgetown/Scott County is proud to announce its recognition for excellence in marketing and promotion, taking home awards for three outstanding campaigns:.“That's Georgetown KY for Ya”. Bluegrass Region Joy Ride Campaign (16 Destinations). Kentucky After Dark (21 Destinations)These award-winning campaigns highlight the creativity, collaboration, and dedication of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism team in promoting the unique charm, attractions, and experiences that make Georgetown and the Bluegrass Region a top destination for visitors."That's Georgetown, KY for Ya" earned recognition for its exceptional graphics, which will be the foundation for our upcoming campaign. These visuals will be prominently featured on our new website, brochures, and other marketing materials, showcasing Georgetown's charm and character like never before.The Bluegrass Region Joy Ride Campaign and Kentucky After Dark were multi-jurisdictional partnerships. The Joy Ride campaign included Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford Counties. This collaboration brought together the unique assets of each county to craft campaigns that showcased the best of the Bluegrass Region. The initiative resulted in 777 million media impressions and served 18.4 million media IMPs, highlighting the best experiences the Bluegrass Region has to offer.Kentucky After Dark, included Beattyville - Lee County, Brandenburg-Meade County, Cadiz, KY, Franklin - Simpson County, Cynthiana - Harrison County, Frankfort - Franklin County, Georgetown - Scott County, Harlan County, Henderson, KY, Hopkinsville, KY, Kentucky Lake, Lawrenceburg - Anderson County, Lexington, KY, Louisville, KY, Manchester, KY, Mayfield - Graves County, Northern Kentucky, Oldham County, Powell County, Richmond, KY, Somerset - Pulaski County. The campaign delivered 1.7 billion impressions and generated $16.08 million in earned media value, effectively showcasing Kentucky's unique paranormal experiences.“That's Georgetown, KY for Ya” captures the essence of Georgetown's vibrant community, blending small-town charm with modern attractions. The Bluegrass Region Joy Ride Campaign showcases the region's scenic beauty and adventure. At the same time, Kentucky After Dark highlights the exciting folklore, lore and after-hours experiences across Kentucky.“These awards are a testament to the incredible team behind Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, as well as our collaborative partnerships with neighboring communities,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.“We're thrilled to see our campaigns resonating with visitors and earning recognition at such a high level. It's a win for our team and everyone who loves Georgetown/Scott County, the Bluegrass Region, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”The awards reflect Georgetown/Scott County Tourism's commitment to innovation in marketing and promoting the area's unique culture, history, and attractions.For more information about Georgetown/Scott County Tourism and upcoming initiatives, visit or follow us on social media.

Lori Saunders

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.