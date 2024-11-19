Data Axle Nonprofit Promotes Adam Tatro To SVP Of Client Services To Drive Continued Growth For Apogee & Donorbase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Models and Innovation to Help Nonprofit Organizations Reach Fundraising Goals

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Data Axle Nonprofit is excited to announce the appointment of Adam Tatro as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Client Services for Apogee and DonorBase , its industry-leading cooperative donor databases. Adam's leadership will be essential in expanding the growth and innovation of the company's successful omnichannel and email cooperatives as the company looks toward 2025 and beyond. Prior to joining Data Axle, Adam had extensive experience at Wiland both in the sales and solutions capacity. He comes with over a decade of experience developing tactical campaigns for nonprofits that help move the needle. His experience executing in multiple roles within client services and business development has given him a deep understanding of cooperative databases and their role in helping nonprofits accomplish their missions.Data Axle's latest generation of AI models continue to create significant waves in the industry and have a proven track record of success. These advanced models are performing well in all critical areas, including driving response rates and revenue. Adam's new role will further the company's goal to empower nonprofit organizations with cutting-edge solutions.“I am excited to be stepping into this role at such a pivotal moment as we continue to improve and expand modeling for our proprietary co-ops,” said Adam Tatro.“The breakthroughs we've made in Apogee and DonorBase model performance this year are just the beginning. I am eager to build upon that momentum, working alongside our incredible team and partners to create strategies that help nonprofits achieve even greater mission success.”The remarkable results of Data Axle's cooperative databases in recent years have been driven by their powerful new acquisition models and the ongoing expansion of our cooperative offerings, including audience indicators, lapsed and house file modeling, canvassing models, and churn predictor models.“We're thrilled to welcome Adam in this new role as we push boundaries with innovative solutions that drive positive outcomes for our clients, enabling them to achieve substantial progress in their fundraising efforts,” said Niely Shams, President of Data Axle Nonprofit.“With his proven track record in client services and passion for nonprofit success, Adam is the ideal leader to build on our momentum and deliver even more value to our Apogee and DonorBase members.”As Data Axle Nonprofit looks to 2025, the focus will be on further enhancing cooperative data services. By expanding offerings and tools, Data Axle Nonprofit is positioned to provide nonprofits with best-in-class solutions to connect with new donors, retain existing supporters, and enhance their campaigns across all channels.For more information about Data Axle Nonprofit and its wide range of solutions, please visit its website .About Data AxleData Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprises, small businesses, nonprofits, and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain donors and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications, and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit dataaxlenonprofit .

