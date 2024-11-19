(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Combination of High Resolution, Speed, and AI Recognition Designed for Professionals

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sony Inc. introduces the Alpha 1 II, its new flagship full-frame camera. This mirrorless camera brings together some of the most requested and beloved features of Sony's high-end camera lineup into one body, designed to be the most reliable and strongest choice for any professional application. The Alpha 1 II combines high resolution, speed, and cutting-edge AI-driven to meet the output and workflow needs of professional photographers and videographers. Designed for professionals at the top of their game, the Alpha 1 II is an ideal hybrid tool for photojournalism, wildlife, sports, portraiture, weddings, and commercial work.

Sony Electronics Announces Second-Generation Flagship Alpha 1 II

Key features of the Alpha 1 II

include:



High-resolution full-frame Exmor RS® stacked CMOS sensor with an approximate effective 50.1 MP (megapixels)

Up to 30 fps (frames-per-second) blackout-free continuous shooting with AF/AE (autofocus/autoexposure) trackingi

AI processing unit bringing advanced AI-based subject recognition performance and a new "Auto" recognition mode that automatically detects subjects

High-speed anti-distortion shutter reduces rolling shutter effect for clear undistorted images

Pre-Capture of up to one secondii and Continuous Shooting Speed Boost

Improved optical image stabilization of up to 8.5 stops (center) and 7.0 stops (periphery)iii for still images and a new Dynamic active Mode for videosiv

Updated processing algorithms for improved image noise reduction at mid-to-high ISO sensitivities

Up to 8K 30p / 4K 120p and 10-bit 4:2:2 video recording with Breathing Compensation, Auto Framing, and import User LUTs Updated ergonomics and a lightweight design of approximately 743 grams (1 lb, 7.3 oz)v

"The original Alpha 1 was a groundbreaking release in 2021, and since then Sony has continued to raise the bar, year over year.

When developing the successor to our esteemed flagship model, we made it our mission to incorporate feedback from the industry and the community of Alpha 1, Alpha 7R V and Alpha 9 III users. The result is a powerhouse of a camera - our highest-performing, most balanced, utilitarian tool on the market," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "The Alpha 1 II stays true to the Alpha 1's foundational core of high resolution and speed but is amplified with a dedicated AI processing unit and enhanced ergonomics. It is sure to be seen as Sony's strongest and most reliable hybrid camera ever created."



High Resolution, Speed, and AI Combination

The Alpha 1 II

camera's exceptional reliability and versatility arises not just from strength of any single feature, but from the combination of its resolution, speed, and AI capabilities coexisting to amplify one another. Here is a breakdown of each:

High Resolution:

The

Alpha 1 II produces high-resolution images with a wide dynamic range through the full-frame Exmor RS® stacked CMOS sensor with approximately 50.1 effective MP resolution. This resolution performance is further enhanced by the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine. With a separate AI processing unit handling many of the subject recognition capabilities, the camera's image processing engine now has increased bandwidth to enhance other features.

Speed: The camera offers blackout-free high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 30 fpsvi, which can track complex movements with AF/AE calculations at up to 120 times per secondvii. The camera also includes the highly requested Pre-Capture function, which allows images to be captured up to one second before the shutter button is pressedviii. For additional high-speed performance, users can activate the Continuous Shooting Speed Boost feature that can temporarily increase frame rates in high-action moments.

AI Processing Unit:

The Alpha 1 II

features Sony's acclaimed AI processing unit, enabling Real-time Recognition AF. This technology strengthens Sony's legacy of industry-leading auto focus and allows the user to accurately track animals, birds, insects, and various vehicles. It also introduces Sony's human pose estimation, that instantly recognizes and tracks a person's head and torso even when they're moving or looking away. The Alpha 1 II

also brings the latest evolution to Sony's Real-time Recognition AF, featuring a new "Auto" mode that enables automatic subject recognition without the need to select a specific subject modeix.

Stable Performance

and Advanced Video Capabilities

A major advancement of the Alpha 1 II is the improved optical image stabilization of up to 8.5 stops in the center (compared to 5.5 stops on the original Alpha 1) and 7.0 stops in the peripheryx. The high-speed anti-distortion shutter minimizes rolling shutter effect, delivering clear, undistorted images. The camera also features updated processing algorithms that reduce noise at mid-to-high ISO sensitivities without sacrificing image detail.

The Alpha 1 II maintains the same impressive video capabilities of its successor with the ability to shoot up to 8K 30p with 10bit 4:2:2 color depth, as well as high frame recording capabilities of 120p for 4K. In addition, it features a newly supported Dynamic active Mode for increased stability of video capturexi. The camera has a variety of features that support streamlined video creation including Breathing Compensation, Auto Framing, and import User LUTs capabilities.

Improved

Ergonomics and Workflow Operability

The Alpha 1 II has been redesigned based on customer feedback including an evolved 3.2-type LCD monitor with a highly requested 4-axis multi-angle that can be freely adjusted to any angle. The Alpha 1 II's camera body design has improved ergonomics, with many design elements borrowed from the acclaimed Alpha 9 III. Design evolutions include the grip, an enhanced quick release shutter button, and an additional "C5" custom button for added convenience. In addition, the camera is compatible with the VG-C5xii

vertical grip that provides additional ergonomic support and extended battery performance.

For professionals seeking real-time image transfer solutions, the Alpha 1 II

supports 2.5GBASE-T via wired LAN. Images and videos can be transmitted via stable, high-speed 5G communication when the camera is paired with Sony's PDT-FP1 portable data transmitter (sold separately). Additionally, images and videos can be automatically transferred direct to Adobe LightroomTM or Google DriveTM through the latest version of Sony's cloud storage service, Creators' Cloudxiii.

In a world of expanding technology and increasing AI, the ability to authenticate a photograph is now more critical than ever before. Images captured with the Alpha 1 II will be compatiblexiv with Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution that stores detailed camera informationxv

within the image files. This aids media agencies and photojournalists in their growing fight against manipulated imagery and AI-generated fakes. This solution will be available through a separate upgrade license and scheduled after December 2024xvi.

Additional Accessories and Plastic-Free Packaging

For additional battery support, the Alpha 1 II

comes with the new BC-ZD1 Dual-Battery Charger that rapidly charges two Z batteries (model NP-FZ100) simultaneously in 155 minutes to full chargexvii. In addition, the Alpha 1 II

includes a new deep-type padded eyepiece cup (model FDA-EP21) accessory for an alternative viewing support option. A standard eyepiece comes attached to the camera by default but can be swapped with the deep pad option based on the user's preference.

The Alpha 1 II

is the first Alpha series camera (excluding ZV series cameras) to use Sony's Original Blend Material for eco-conscious packaging. The materials used for packaging are a unique mix of bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled paper. This makes the packaging entirely free of plastic xviii.

Pricing and Availability

The Alpha 1 II

will be available in December 2024 for approximately $6,499.99 USD and $8,499.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

A product video on the new Alpha 1 II

can be viewed here:

For detailed product information about Alpha 1 II, please visit:

For detailed product information about the BC-ZD1 Dual Battery Charger, please visit:

For detailed product information about the FDA-EP21 eyepiece cup, please visit:



Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new Alpha 1 II

and Sony's other imaging products can be found at , a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.



Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit . for more information.

