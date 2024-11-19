(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global non-emergency medical is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $15,579.98 million by 2028. This remarkable expansion, driven by private pay patient transportation service type.

US & Canada, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global non-emergency medical transportation market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population.





The non-emergency medical transportation market comprises a vast array of solutions and services that are expected to grow in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.









Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing need for NEMT services among geriatric, physically challenged patient population and rising prevalence of chronic ailments. The market, valued at $8,658.87 million in 2021, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during 2022–2028.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases account for more than 50% of total deaths across the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 6 in 10 Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease and stroke, cancer, and diabetes. Chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in the US, with cardiovascular disease and cancer collectively accounting for ~38% of all deaths. As per World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 data, 17.9 million deaths are recorded across the world annually due to cardiovascular diseases, followed by cancers (9.3 million), respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). In addition, there has been a staggering rise in the percentage of adults and children affected by chronic illnesses. Apart from worrying about the recurring medical expenses of patients suffering from chronic diseases, family members also need to be proactive in arranging transportation in emergencies, as these patients require regular access to life-saving health services to remain fit. While some might need therapies on a daily basis, many visit their physicians for weekly consultations. Moreover, several chronic diseases can result in temporary or permanent immobility. Arranging a separate car may not be possible, especially for families belonging to low-income groups who do not own any vehicle. In such cases, NEMT proves to be an effective solution for such groups. Studies show that around 20 million people are suffering from chronic kidney disease who need to reach the healthcare facilities on time for dialysis. One missed appointment can lead to an emergency admission to the hospital. For such patients, the easy availability of NEMT offers individuals affected by chronic conditions access to life-sustaining treatments and health care services without delay. NEMT is a reliable way to go to appointments without missing them due to hindrances related to transportation; this factor fuels the growth of the market.





Increasing Geriatric Population: As per the Factsheet Population Reference Bureau's Population Bulletin,“Aging in the United States,” the population of Americans aged 65 and above is estimated to double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. It is also predicted that the percentage of the age group of 65 years and above will rise from 16% to 23% in the same year. In addition, as per the report“Later Life in the UK 2019-Age UK,” there are around 12 million (11,989,322) people aged 65 years and above in the UK, of which 5.4 million people are aged 75 years and more and 1.6 million are aged 85 years of old. Additionally, according to the United Nations' World Population Ageing Database in 2020, the global geriatric population is predicted to rise from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Japan is another aging nation, with 28.7% of its population being 65 and older. Moreover, most individuals prefer to go to medical facilities by their personal vehicles. However, older adults experience age-related changes and physical and mental impairment, including cognitive, physical, and sensory function declines, which reduces their ability to drive. Therefore, the use of public transportation increases. Any missed appointments can cause disease progression and limit the patients' ability to manage their conditions. Thus, access to transportation for healthcare-related services becomes a critical component for maintaining the health and well-being of these adults. The availability of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) offers transportation to receive non-emergency medical appointments (e.g., medical follow-ups, having a prescription filled) on time, access to prescription medications, and facilitate participation in therapy-related sessions. NEMT is a cost-effective and cost-saving solution for preventive care, playing a major role in accelerating the treatment of many chronic conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, and mental health, among older adults. Medicaid-subsidized NEMT has numerous implications for health, life quality, and medical costs for older adults. It serves over 7 million Medicaid enrollees across the US, and most of them are older adults who use NEMT to access services, such as dialysis, behavioral health care, specialist visits, and physical therapy. Therefore, the increase in the aging population propels the demand for transportation services, which bolsters the non-emergency medical transportation market.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:



Based on service type, the non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into private pay patient transportation, insurance backed patient transportation, courier services, and others. The private pay patient transportation segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.



By application, the non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into dialysis, routine doctor visits, mental health related appointments, rehabilitation, and others. The mental health related appointments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.



Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC

MTM, Inc.

AMR

Xpress Transportation

CJ Medical Transportation

Southeastrans

ModivCare

Crothall Healthcare

Elite Medical Transport

Acadian Ambulance Service

ERS Transition Ltd.

Global Rescue Ltd

London Medical Transportation System FirstGroup, plc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



“The Crucial Role of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Providers in Driving Health Equity”



“Improving Non-Emergency Medical Transportation: Driving Better Outcomes for Patients and Health Plans”



“MTAC Releases Comprehensive Bibliography on Non-Emergency Medical Transportation and Non-Medical Transportation's Impact on Health Care Access and Outcomes”



“In June 2022, MTM, Inc. launched its Elevate program to resolve any potential escalated issues related to the trip. MTM deploys a proactive approach to trips for members of its Elevate Program for offering concierge-level service for complicated trips and members having unique transportation needs.”

“In January 2019, MTM, Inc. expanded its Minnesota operations to include four counties in the northern region of the state-St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, and Lake counties. Since 2004, MTM has provided more than 900,000 annual NEMT trips for a larger consortium of counties in the St. Paul/Minneapolis metro area. The new program allows the company to offer trips to additional 56,000 Medical Assistance (Minnesota's Medicaid program) recipients in the mentioned counties.”



Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Future Outlook:

Managed care organizations (MCOs) are currently focusing on digitizing their operations to enhance patient care. Service providers and users are likely to benefit from the technologically-advanced non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions in the coming years. States, brokers, MCOs, providers, drivers, and beneficiaries can use many technologies, including GPS tracking and electronic scheduling software , in NEMT, which can strengthen program integrity and improve on-time performance along with customer satisfaction. With new standards in healthcare consumer transportation, NEMT and medical transportation would have real-time GPS tracking.

GPS data, usually collected through a smartphone or tablet in vehicles, document the date, time, and location for each pickup and drop-off to determine the genuineness and authorization of trips. They are also used to track real-time performance. Moreover, advanced GPS technology (e.g., real-time location monitoring) can allow brokers to track drivers who are likely to arrive late at the commuter's location and assign new ones without a delay to ensure that the appointments are not missed. When coupled with a beneficiary-facing application, GPS capability can also provide real-time information to riders about estimated pickup times. Furthermore, the NEMT dispatch software package solution focuses on all levels of operational care and provides reliable transportation services. NEMT Cloud Dispatch, TripSpark Technologies, Tobi Cloud, and many companies provide the NEMT dispatch software package solution. Therefore, the growing use of technology in NEMT is expected to become a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

In North America, the US holds a significant share of the non-emergency medical transportation market. The market growth in the US is primarily driven by increasing aging population in the country and growing need for hospital visits for non-emergency but necessary medical care, including kidney dialysis, chemotherapy, and prenatal care.

The non-emergency medical transportation market players are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies for market development. For instance, in February 2022, Modivcare Inc. launched Modivcare academy to champion success and engagement. The innovative program supported transportation providers who own, work for, or operate in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies by providing education, networking opportunities, and training resources. Modivcare's non-emergency medical transportation services provide access to safe, reliable rides to health services.





Access to mental health treatment, services, and support is crucial for people suffering from mental illness to get well and stay well. Patients affected by mental health related issues are not legally allowed to use their vehicle for transportation. Thus, having reliable, affordable transportation to and from medical appointment sites is often a major hurdle. In addition, all state Medicaid programs cover NEMT services that helps people to get transportation for necessary medical aid, including mental health care. People enrolled in Medicaid are likely to receive care through recommended medical appointments while using NEMT. Oregon Health Plan (OHP) offers members free rides to appointments, and rides are available for covered services, such as medical, mental health, and others under the OHP. NEMT is especially important for people suffering from mental illness since behavioral health services are the most frequently cited reason for using NEMT.





Conclusion:

States and healthcare providers are looking forward to partnering with transportation network companies (TNCs) to enhance access to care. TNCs, such as Uber or Lyft, are typically characterized by their on-demand ride-hailing capabilities and easy-to-use mobile apps . These capabilities will allow them to resolve the availability and scheduling concerns related to NEMT services. Additionally, collaboration with TNCs will help NEMT service providers deal with United States program integrity concerns as these systems maintain automatic electronic ride records. Various TNCs are currently developing or are engaged in partnerships with NEMT and individual healthcare service providers:



Circulation, a Boston-based startup, has partnered with Uber and Lyft, as well as traditional medical transportation providers, to develop an NEMT system that closely resembles the TNC model. The partnerships have resulted in multiple pilot programs, starting at healthcare facilities in Boston, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, with further prospects of spreading to over 1,000 facilities across the country. Circulation serves patients insured by Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible and commercial insurance programs.



Veyo, a TNC NEMT broker, has established partnerships with multiple state governments, including Connecticut and Colorado. In total, Veyo now has a presence in eight states-Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Texas, and Virginia-where it provides services to a range of Medicaid providers and payers.

Logisticare, one of the significant private NEMT brokers in the US, announced a three-year partnership with Lyft in 2017 to provide rides to patients in 276 cities in 31 states, including Washington.







NEMT is reshaping healthcare trends and consumer habits. TNCs pursue partnerships and government contracts that guarantee stable revenue streams. They are propelling the transition of the conventional healthcare sector to a modern healthcare mobility marketplace, but brokers still control the market. To retain their dominance, brokers are modernizing their services and transitioning into NEMT–TNC hybrid models. In states that allow health mobility companies to hire independent contractor drivers, NEMT players are placing their network of drivers while also outsourcing rides to Uber and Lyft.

With projected growth to $15,579.98 Million by 2028, the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market represents a significant opportunity for healthcare providers, healthcare payers , and NEMT brokers. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.





