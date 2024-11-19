BERY Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Proposed Merger Of Berry Global Group With Amcor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) with Amcor plc (“Amcor”) in an all-stock transaction that values Berry at approximately $73.59 per share.

The implied deal price is below the price targets for Berry of at least eight Wall Street analysts, as per the list below (source: TipRanks).

If you remain a Berry shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the exchange, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ... .

Why is there an investigation?

On November 19, 2024, Berry announced that it had agreed to merge with Amcor in an all-stock transaction under which each Berry shareholder will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share held at closing. The exchange values Berry at approximately $73.59 per share. After the closing, Berry shareholders will own only 37% of the combined company.

Notably, according to TipRanks, the implied deal price of $73.59 per Berry share is below the price targets for Berry of at least eight Wall Street analysts:



Anthony Pettinari of Citi ($83.00)

Curt Woodworth of UBS ($82.00)

George Staphos of Bank of America ($80.00)

Philip Ng of Jefferies ($79.00)

Adam Samuelson of Goldman Sachs ($77.00)

Gabrial Hajde of Wells Fargo ($77.00)

Stefan Diaz of Morgan Stanley ($76.00) Michael Roxland of Truist Financial ($74.00)

“We are investigating whether the Berry Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Berry shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Berry shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

...

