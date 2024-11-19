The National Black Church Initiative, A Coalition Of 150,000 Black Churches Launches Myblackfitness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

Logo for myblackfitness

This comprehensive wellness site for 43 million African Americans is a part of the NBCI National Black Agenda

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African African American churches and 27.7 million members will launch myblackfitness , a comprehensive wellness site for 43 million African Americans.This is the first-of-its-kind website primarily focused on 43 million African Americans. The content of the website is science-based and evidence-driven. The website consists of but is not limited to critical and up-to-date information on nutrition, physical exercise, health tips, meal planning, books, videotapes, mental health, self-care, and the physically challenged. This is a tremendous feat for the National Black Church Initiative. This initiative is on the cutting edge of health education and programming for the entire black community.This extraordinary initiative is the latest attempt by the Black Church to provide critical health information to its members to reduce and eliminate health drivers and health disparities. Just before the election, the National Black Church Initiative issued an extraordinary report to the US Congress entitled“Moving Toward A National Black Health Agenda : What African Americans Want from the Democratic and Republican Party in Healthcare" The report calls for the spending of two trillion dollars over the next ten years to structurally build the framework to begin to eliminate health disparities in this country. The report underlines the urgency of the crisis of noting that 2 million Africans died over the past 20 years and that the United States government has not been alarmed about this fact nor does it have a plan in place to arrest the excessive morbidity or mortality of its African American citizens. This type of moral neglect of denying adequate healthcare to African Americans has been going unabated over the past 500 years.NBCI's My Black Fitness wellness plan is an attempt by the Black Church to curtail sickness and death by providing accurate science-based fitness education and information to 43 million of its members. This program is currently underfunded, and The National Black Church Initiative hopes to persuade the United States government to work with the Black Church to provide nutritional and physical healing to its black souls.NBCI President Rev. Anthony Evans said, "We will create and initiate Black fitness events nationwide by instituting concepts like the Jerusalem Walk Program. This program will encourage the entire congregation to walk 1.5 miles from the church to then back to the church. We will encourage these congregations as they walk, they will be able to sing the songs of Zion, making their walk both spiritual and healthy.There is a song in the Black Church that is well known named“We are Marching to Zion, Beautiful, Beautiful Zion. We will be asking our congregations to be creative by holding choir rehearsals as they walk."MyBlackFitness is part of a revolution to improve Black health, which is a cornerstone of the National Black Health Agenda.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

