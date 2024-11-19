Kamatera Adds 3 Cloud Data Center Locations In Asia And Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tal Holzer, CEO of KamateraNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kamatera , the global cloud services provider, announces the launch of 3 new data centers in the Asia-Pacific region. The addition of these new locations brings Kamatera's total number of data centers to 24, with 9 locations in North America, 6 across Europe, and a wide distribution across Asia and Australia.Our Singapore location will enhance connectivity and performance for Southeast Asia, a region with pro-business government policies and an advanced cybersecurity ecosystem.The Tokyo, Japan, data center is located in one of the world's largest economies, operating on Japan's high-speed and reliable internet infrastructure.Our Sydney, Australia site brings lightning-fast speeds to Oceania, along with low-latency access to Australian and New Zealand users.Enterprise-level techKamatera offers enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure based on the latest models of Intel Xeon Gold/Ice Lake processors, 2.7GHz+, full KVM deployment, and NVMe SSD storage. Our infrastructure is being constantly reviewed and upgraded to the latest technology. All servers are connected to the network and routers backbones at rates of up to 10 Gbit/sec per virtual serverReliability is our top priorityWith more than 25 years of experience providing cloud solutions, Kamatera has a stellar track record in security. Our data center facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance systems and are designed to be power failure-proof, with every server connected to a conditioned UPS and N+1 redundant instantaneous failover for uninterrupted service.24/7 tech supportKamatera is one of the few cloud service providers that offers always-online support, for technical help, sales inquiries, or billing questions. Our support service is available via phone, e-mail, or live chat.The launch of Kamatera's three new data center locations in Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney marks a significant milestone in Kamatera's global growth strategy. Tal Holzer, CEO of Kamatera, is proud of what we've accomplished so far and looks forward to a bright future:“As we open new doors for businesses across the Asia-Pacific region, we know they'll be enjoying our high-end cloud infrastructure, including the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable Platinum processors, enterprise-grade storage, high-speed memory, and advanced networking. We're excited to be a catalyst for economic growth in these new and dynamic markets.”About KamateraKamatera is a global cloud services platform provider, providing enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure products to organizations of all types and sizes. Our parent company, The OMC Group, has been providing cloud solutions since 1995.With a global data center network of 24 locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and thousands of cloud servers deployed worldwide, Kamatera proudly serves a diverse clientele that includes startups, app developers, international enterprises, and SMBs.

