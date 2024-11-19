Grocery TV Expands In-Store Retail Media Network To Over 5,000 Stores Through Redner's Markets Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, the leading in-store retail platform, today announced a new partnership with

Redner's Markets , an employee-owned regional grocery chain with 44 stores across Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

Grocery TV powers in-store retail media networks for grocery retailers.

Redner's will leverage Grocery TV's in-house technology stack to power screens at the entrance and front end, creating a seamless customer experience across key touchpoints in their stores. Through Grocery TV's Content Management System (CMS), Redner's will deliver relevant content to shoppers, including promotions for services like Redner's Ready , an online ordering and curbside pickup option, and HealthCents , a nutrition program led by Redner's Corporate Dietitian, Meredith McGrath.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our stores and better serve our customers," said Gary Redner, COO at Redner's Markets. "Partnering with Grocery TV allows us to modernize our stores and highlight the broad range of services that our customers can access."

By joining Grocery TV's national in-store retail media network, Redner's will also generate incremental revenue through brand advertising that runs alongside their retail content.

"We're excited to partner with Redner's to support their vision of improving the customer experience, while unlocking incremental revenue for their business," said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO at Grocery TV.

With the addition of Redner's Markets, Grocery TV's network has surpassed 5,000 stores, achieving a scale that's unprecedented in the market. Redner's joins over 100 grocery retailers that are partnered with Grocery TV based on their proven ability to drive advertising revenue and enhance the customer experience .

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 100 retailers across the U.S. leverage their end-to-end solution to manage and monetize digital marketing in their stores. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans in over 5,000 stores, Grocery TV makes it easy for brands to target their audience with high impact video advertising at key touchpoints throughout the shopper journey. For more information, visit .

About Redner's Markets

Redner's Markets, Inc., an employee-owned company operates 44 Grocery Stores and 24 Quick Stops throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

Our mission is to create rewarding experiences by being a great place to shop and work!

For more information, visit .



