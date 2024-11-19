Real Juice Media Partners With Turn Card Content To Bring Authentic, Creator-Driven Television To Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Juice (RJM) announces a strategic partnership with Turn Card Content (TCC), a production company specializing in TV and branded entertainment. This collaboration bridges social and broadcast formats, establishing a dynamic for authentic, creator-driven storytelling that resonates with audiences and advertisers alike.

Together, RJM and TCC are developing original content with social media creators, introducing Fresh Vibes Collective as RJM's first content franchise. Explore more at

Continue Reading

RJM & TCC unite to bring creator-driven stories to life, reimagining media with fresh, innovative storytelling formats.

Post thi

This series elevates real-life voices, providing a vibrant stage for relatable perspectives that resonate. TCC's production expertise aligns with RJM's strategy of merging social short-form with studio long-form content.

"We're excited to work with Turn Card Content to bring our ideas to life through their expertise in video and television production," said Jesse Judelman, CEO of Real Juice Media. "This collaboration is an early step in our mission to merge culture and commerce, shaping a new kind of media experience that connects on a deeper level."

This partnership also supports the launch of RJM's flagship FAST channel, Telephone TV, a global women's lifestyle network debuting soon. Anchoring RJM's broader strategy, this innovative platform delivers engaging, cross-platform content that reimagines media.

"Real Juice Media's unique approach opens additional doors for emerging creators," said Audra Smith, Co-Founder of Turn Card Content. "It's exciting to bring authentic and relatable women-led perspectives to a wider audience in a real, refreshing, and fun way."

"Collaborating with RJM to design new entertainment formats for Telephone TV and beyond is exciting," added Courtney Smith, Co-Founder and President of Turn Card Content. "It's a great opportunity to craft eye-catching experiences for audiences in an ever-evolving media landscape."

About Real Juice Media

Real Juice Media (RJM) reimagines cultural media by amplifying diverse voices and delivering impactful storytelling across social and broadcast platforms. As a full-service media company, RJM combines culture and commerce, using Personas to drive meaningful audience connections. Its flagship network, Telephone TV, showcases women influencers, celebrating authentic voices and relatable lifestyles.

For more information about Real Juice Media and its offerings, visit



or follow us on Instagram at @real_juice_media.

About Turn Card Content

Turn Card Content (TCC) specializes in high-quality branded entertainment and television production. Known for its engaging and culturally resonant storytelling, TCC partners with brands and networks to deliver impactful media experiences for today's audiences.

SOURCE Real Juice Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED