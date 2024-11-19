Power Solutions International To Participate In The 15Th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, (the“Company” or“PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, today announced that Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Li, Chief Officer, Randall Lehner, General Counsel and Head of Investor Relations, and William Buzogany, VP of Human Resources and Senior Counsel at PSI will participate in investor meetings at the Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Alpha Select on November 19, 2024, in New York, NY.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit .

