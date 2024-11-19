Chronic Pain Market Set For Steady Growth With 4% CAGR Driven By Drugs And Devices | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The high prevalence of chronic pain in the USA, coupled with advancements in telemedicine, AI integration, and multidisciplinary care, is driving growth in the chronic pain market. Enhanced patient engagement and support for innovative treatments are reshaping pain management, ensuring steady expansion in the coming years. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Chronic Pain Market is set to witness steady growth over the forecast period, with a valuation projected to rise from USD 50,611.1 million in 2024 to USD 74,757.4 million by 2034. Driven by advancements in pain management therapies and an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, the market is expected to achieve a 4.0% CAGR during this period. Chronic pain affects millions of individuals worldwide, ranging from musculoskeletal disorders to neuropathic conditions. The market is seeing significant innovation in therapies, such as opioid-free medications, wearable devices, and cognitive-behavioural interventions. Moreover, patient-centric healthcare policies and technological integration in healthcare systems are boosting the market's scope. The surge in chronic illnesses, including arthritis, cancer, and diabetes, has heightened the need for effective pain management devices . Pharmaceutical companies, along with medical device manufacturers, are capitalizing on this demand by developing cost-efficient and personalized treatment options. North America currently dominates the Chronic Pain Market owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness about pain management therapies. medications, awareness of alternative therapies, and a focus on research and development. Following these dynamics, the market is expected to reach US$ 152,372.7 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.90%. Chronic Pain Market Dynamics .The chronic pain treatment market is estimated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the upsurge in the geriatric population, increased government funding for treatment, and the prevalence of chronic health conditions. .Pharmacological, non-pharmacological, and occupational therapies are commonly used to treat health conditions in the elderly population, contributing to market growth. .Consumers pursue accessible and convenient pain relief possibilities, leading to a demand for OTC pain treatment. The mounting need for over-the-counter medication plays a crucial role in the market's expansion. .Cognizance of the risks of prolonged painkiller use has led to substitute pain relief therapies. Healthcare professionals are exploring non-pharmacological approaches to managing long-lasting pain. .The consistent network of small store pharmacies facilitates the distribution of pain recovery solutions. The easy availability of pain relief medications contributes to market growth. .The growing geriatric population, increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, and demand for accessible pain relief options are key drivers contributing to the growth of the pain management market. .Growing awareness about alternative therapies has led to increasing demand for new and improved pain management options. .Advancements in technology are leading to the development of innovative and non-invasive pain management techniques, creating new opportunities for researchers, healthcare professionals, and industries. Country-wise Insights The section below covers the industry analysis for the chronic pain market for different countries. Market demand analysis on key countries in several regions of the globe, including North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), is provided. The United States is anticipated to remain at the forefront in North America through 2034. India is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034. North America holds the major market share, with the aging population and high healthcare expenditure, especially in the United States and Canada. This is contributing significantly to the prevalence of chronic health conditions. This results in a robust demand for pain management treatments. In Europe, countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Russia contribute significantly. Regulatory bodies support market growth by approving drugs for chronic pain treatments. There are well-established healthcare systems that ensure accessibility to pain management therapies. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Developments are driven by growing awareness and infrastructure, with urbanization and economic growth also driving the demand for healthcare services, including pain management

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 1.8% Canada 3.0% Germany 1.5% France 4.4% Spain 2.7% China 7.9% India 8.1% Japan 3.3%

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The Chronic Pain Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.

North America leads the market with advanced pain management solutions and high healthcare spending.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increased awareness and healthcare investments.

Technological advancements, including AI and wearable devices, are key drivers of growth. Non-opioid treatment options are gaining momentum amid concerns over opioid addiction.



"Chronic pain management is at a transformative juncture, driven by technology integration and a shift towards non-invasive, opioid-free solutions. As demand for personalized treatments rises, companies investing in R&D and expanding into emerging markets will seize significant growth opportunities." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape of the Chronic Pain Industry

The market is characterized by the presence of both established and emerging players. Company are constantly devising new strategy to stay ahead in the competition. One of the most common move within the arsenal of well-established company is to acquire the emerging pharma and biopharma players. This approach allows the company to expand their product portfolio and technical expertise in the new areas of pain management.

Recent Industry Developments in the Chronic Pain Market



In February 2024, CinCor Pharma, Inc. was acquired by AstraZeneca. Cincor is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based out of USA that is focused on developing novel treatments for severe hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

In January 2024, Bayer AG disclosed its plan to strengthen its pharmaceutical and consumer health businesses. This move will bolster the company's American market presence. In January 2024, Sanofi announced its acquisition of Inhibrx, Inc., aiming to incorporate a potential best-in-class rare disease asset for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency into its pipeline.



Key Players of the Chronic Pain Industry



Pfizer Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GSK plc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Abbott

AbbVie Inc

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson]

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Endo, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated



Chronic Pain Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

In terms of Drug Class, the industry is segmented into opioids (morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine, methadone, tramadol, oxycodone, dextromethorphan, buprenorphine, and other opioids) NSAIDs, local anesthetics, and acetaminophen.

By Product Type:

In terms of Product Type, the industry is bifurcated into OTC products and prescription drugs.

By Indication:

In terms of Indication, the industry is segregated into surgical pain, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal and joint pain, and other indication.

By Route of Administration:

In terms of Route of Administration, the industry is bifurcated into injectable, oral, rectal, topical, transdermal, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of Distribution Channel, the industry is segregated into hospital pharmacies, specialty clinics, long term care centers, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für chronische Schmerzen wird im Prognosezeitraum ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen. Sein Wert soll von 50.611,1 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 74.757,4 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 steigen . Aufgrund von Fortschritten bei der Schmerztherapie und einer zunehmenden Verbreitung chronischer Erkrankungen wird erwartet, dass der Markt in diesem Zeitraum eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 4,0 % erreicht.

Chronische Schmerzen betreffen Millionen von Menschen weltweit und reichen von Muskel-Skelett-Erkrankungen bis hin zu neuropathischen Erkrankungen. Der Markt erlebt bedeutende Innovationen bei Therapien, wie opioidfreien Medikamenten, tragbaren Geräten und kognitiven Verhaltensinterventionen. Darüber hinaus erweitern patientenzentrierte Gesundheitsrichtlinien und die technologische Integration in Gesundheitssysteme den Umfang des Marktes.

Der Anstieg chronischer Krankheiten wie Arthritis, Krebs und Diabetes hat den Bedarf an wirksamen Schmerzmitteln erhöht . Pharmaunternehmen und Hersteller medizinischer Geräte profitieren von dieser Nachfrage, indem sie kostengünstige und personalisierte Behandlungsmöglichkeiten entwickeln.

Aufgrund seiner hochentwickelten Gesundheitsinfrastruktur dominiert Nordamerika derzeit den Markt für chronische Schmerzen , während im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum aufgrund steigender Gesundheitsausgaben und des gestiegenen Bewusstseins für Schmerztherapien ein schnelles Wachstum zu erwarten ist.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Der Markt für chronische Schmerzen wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,0 % wachsen .

Nordamerika ist mit seinen fortschrittlichen Lösungen zur Schmerzbehandlung und den hohen Gesundheitsausgaben Marktführer.

Aufgrund des gestiegenen Bewusstseins und der Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen dürfte die Region Asien-Pazifik das stärkste Wachstum verzeichnen.

Technologische Fortschritte, darunter künstliche Intelligenz und tragbare Geräte, sind die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber. Angesichts der zunehmenden Sorge hinsichtlich einer Opioidabhängigkeit gewinnen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten ohne Opioide an Bedeutung.



„Die Behandlung chronischer Schmerzen befindet sich an einem Wendepunkt, der durch die Integration von Technologien und eine Umstellung auf nichtinvasive, opioidfreie Lösungen vorangetrieben wird. Da die Nachfrage nach personalisierten Behandlungen steigt, werden Unternehmen, die in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren und in Schwellenmärkte expandieren, erhebliche Wachstumschancen nutzen.“ SagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Marktchancen für chronische Schmerzen – Tag für Tag

Der Sektor der Behandlung chronischer Schmerzen wird immer vielfältiger und bietet Unternehmen erhebliche Möglichkeiten, in unerschlossene Märkte einzudringen. Durchbrüche bei nichtinvasiven Technologien wie Geräten zur transkutanen elektrischen Nervenstimulation (TENS) und der Einsatz künstlicher Intelligenz zur Schmerzüberwachung prägen die Landschaft.

Die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Pharmaunternehmen, Medizintechnik-Innovatoren und Telemedizin-Plattformen eröffnet neue Möglichkeiten, ländliche und unterversorgte Gebiete zu erreichen. Es wird erwartet, dass die Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung für personalisierte Schmerzmedizin in den kommenden Jahren zunehmen werden, was den Beteiligten täglich neue Wachstumschancen bietet.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt ist in pharmazeutische Therapien, medizinische Geräte und alternative Behandlungsmöglichkeiten segmentiert:



Den größten Anteil machen medikamentöse Therapien aus, wobei nicht-opioide Medikamente stark an Bedeutung gewinnen.

Medizinische Geräte wie Neurostimulatoren und TENS-Geräte erfreuen sich aufgrund ihrer nicht-invasiven Wirkung einer starken Verbreitung. Alternative Therapien , darunter Akupunktur und auf Achtsamkeit basierende Interventionen, entwickeln sich zu ergänzenden Behandlungsmethoden.



Wachstumstreiber

Zunehmende Häufigkeit chronischer Erkrankungen wie Arthritis, Diabetes und Krebs.Zunehmende Nutzung tragbarer und nicht-invasiver medizinischer Geräte zur Schmerzbehandlung.Wachsendes Bewusstsein für alternative Schmerztherapien.Wachsende Zahl geriatrischer Menschen mit chronischen Schmerzproblemen.Günstige Gesundheitspolitik fördert Innovationen in der Schmerzbehandlung.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für chronische Schmerzen



Nordamerika : Marktführer mit fortschrittlichen Therapien und hohen Gesundheitsausgaben.

Europa : Dank der alternden Bevölkerung und robusten Gesundheitssystemen ist ein stetiges Wachstum zu verzeichnen.

Asien-Pazifik : Aufgrund steigender Gesundheitsausgaben und Aufklärungskampagnen wird hier das schnellste Wachstum erwartet.

Lateinamerika : Wachstum dank verbesserter Gesundheitsinfrastruktur. Naher Osten und Afrika : Allmähliche Einführung fortschrittlicher Lösungen zur Schmerzbehandlung.



Wettbewerbslandschaft der Branche für chronische Schmerzen

Der Markt ist durch die Präsenz sowohl etablierter als auch aufstrebender Akteure gekennzeichnet. Unternehmen entwickeln ständig neue Strategien, um im Wettbewerb die Nase vorn zu behalten. Eine der häufigsten Vorgehensweisen etablierter Unternehmen ist die Übernahme aufstrebender Pharma- und Biopharmaunternehmen. Mit diesem Ansatz kann das Unternehmen sein Produktportfolio und sein technisches Know-how in den neuen Bereichen der Schmerzbehandlung erweitern.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen im Markt für chronische Schmerzen



Im Februar 2024 wurde CinCor Pharma, Inc. von AstraZeneca übernommen. Cincor ist ein in den USA ansässiges biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen im klinischen Stadium, das sich auf die Entwicklung neuartiger Behandlungen für schweren Bluthochdruck und chronische Nierenerkrankungen konzentriert.

Im Januar 2024 gab die Bayer AG ihren Plan bekannt, ihr Pharma- und Consumer-Health-Geschäft zu stärken. Dieser Schritt wird die Präsenz des Unternehmens auf dem amerikanischen Markt stärken. Im Januar 2024 gab Sanofi die Übernahme von Inhibrx, Inc. bekannt, mit dem Ziel, ein potenziell erstklassiges Produkt zur Behandlung seltener Krankheiten wie Alpha-1-Antitrypsin-Mangel in seine Pipeline aufzunehmen.



Hauptakteure der Branche für chronische Schmerzen



Pfizer Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GSK plc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Abbott

AbbVie Inc

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson]

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Purdue Pharmaceuticals LP

Endo, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmazeutika Co., Ltd. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

