November 19: Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day With A Groundbreaking Free AI Education Program Empowering 1 Million Women Globally

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)

marked the 11th anniversary of Women's Entrepreneurship Day with the monumental #WEDO2024 Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Officially proclaimed on November 19th, this celebration highlighted a decade of transformative impact and global empowerment.

The #WEDO2024 summit brought together leaders, innovators, and changemakers to champion economic freedom and entrepreneurial opportunities for women worldwide.

A Message from Wendy Diamond

"For 11 years, we've empowered women to create meaningful change through entrepreneurship and innovation," said Wendy Diamond, founder of Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), LDP Ventures, and Animal Fair Media. "This year, we're revolutionizing lives-providing AI education to one million disadvantaged women, funding microloans, and supporting incarcerated women as entrepreneurs."

"By teaching AI and digital skills, we equip 2.5 billion people, primarily women living in poverty, to lead the future," Diamond added.

Celebrating Pioneers of Change

"Our honorees prove that when women lead, the world thrives," said Diamond.

The 2024 WEDO Pioneer Awards honored trailblazers including:



BINA 48

– AI Humanoid Robot

Tanis Jorge

– Unicorn Founder, Trulioo

Helena Christensen

– Supermodel, Creative Director, and Philanthropist

Tina Nova

– Unicorn Co-Founder, Genoptix

Suneera Madhani

– CEO, Worth AI Marilyn Simons

– Co-Founder, Simons Foundation

Summit Highlights:



AI Free Education Program:

Empowering 1 million disadvantaged women in AI with top AI experts.

Microloans:

Partnering with Opportunity International to fund 10,000 women entrepreneurs.

Defy Ventures Success:

84% success rate for incarcerated women entrepreneurs. Mentorship:

Connecting female students with influential leaders.

Empowering Women Through AI

" "AI is the tool, and women are the power-together, they'll transform the future." said Wendy Diamond.

About WEDO

Celebrated in 144 countries, 65 universities and colleges, and at the United Nations, WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to start businesses, drive economic growth, influence policies, and uplift communities worldwide. Our mission empowers the 4 billion women and girls worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift the 388 million who live in poverty. When women are elevated financially, families, communities, states, and countries prosper, this builds a global blueprint that will alleviate and eradicate poverty.

Join #ChooseWOMEN on November 27

Celebrate and support women in business through this impactful social media campaign.

Learn more at



or contact [email protected]

for more info/ photos/videos.

SOURCE Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)

