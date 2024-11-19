Vantage Medtech Appoints Kimberly Subrahmanyan As PMO And Engineering Services Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LENEXA, Kan. and MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage MedTech, a leading provider of comprehensive design and services for medical technology, today announced that Kimberly Subrahmanyan has joined the company's leadership team as Sr. Vice President of Technical Services and Program Management.

Kimberly is an accomplished technology leader with extensive experience driving complex programs from concept to production, delivering high-quality products that meet market demands. Her in-depth knowledge of FDA regulations for Class III devices has helped shape compliance-focused business procedures, supporting MedTech companies throughout the submission process. She has developed and implemented manufacturing transfer processes specifically for medical devices, critical for successful product launches and sustaining production. Her leadership in this industry is backed by her technical expertise, which includes project management, systems engineering, controls, instrumentation, and robotics.

Prior to joining Vantage MedTech , Kimberly served as Vice President of PMO at Gener8, where she led program management and development.

She has held leadership positions at Paramit, Abbott, Agilent and ESI, demonstrating well-rounded experience in product development across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical equipment, life sciences, and medical devices. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Denver and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

"We're pleased to welcome Kimberly to Vantage MedTech. She joins us with an impressive history of product development leadership as well as development and implementation of new product introduction processes. Having Kimberly in this seat propels us in our mission of providing best in class service to our clients, wherever they may be in their product development journey," said Jim Bartel, CEO of Vantage MedTech.

About Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world's most innovative MedTech start-ups and large medical device companies, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle.

Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms®, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has facilities in Moonachie, New Jersey and Lenexa, Kansas. Additional information is available at available at VantageMedTech and on LinkedIn.

