Kara Smith Brown Announces Debut Book The Revenue Engine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed as a blueprint for B2B marketers, The Revenue Engine offers actionable strategies to accelerate growth and transform marketing into a key revenue driver

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kara Smith Brown, Founder and CEO of LeadCoverage, today announced the release of her first book, The Revenue Engine: Fueling a B2B High Octane Pipeline (“The Revenue Engine”). In a room full of and logistics professionals, Brown stands out. As a woman and a CEO in a male-dominated industry, she's often standing on stage at the most influential and events, educating other supply chain leaders.







A leading voice in B2B marketing strategy, Brown's debut book presents proven frameworks to help marketing leaders turn their teams into powerful revenue-generating engines, some of the same lessons she shares at industry events, and the same frameworks that have made LeadCoverage the premier supply chain go-to-market (GTM) consulting group. Drawing on her more than 20 years of experience helping B2B organizations across the supply chain, logistics, and technology industries, Brown's goal is to help readers shift B2B marketing from a cost center to a profit powerhouse driving scalable revenue.

“Marketing leaders have a massive opportunity to drive revenue growth, but to do so, it's crucial they can demonstrate value and the impact of their efforts,” said Kara Smith Brown , author of The Revenue Engine, and CEO of LeadCoverage .“This book gives marketers the tools they need to align sales and marketing and optimize lead generation to turn their departments into revenue engines.”

Beyond laying out a practical framework to generate measurable pipeline value and return on investment (ROI), The Revenue Engine offers practical advice on marketing fundamentals like intent data, account-based marketing, content strategies, and key performance indicators (KPIs). With real-world examples and math simplified for non-analysts, the book equips marketers with an actionable game plan for measurable demand generation.







“The Revenue Engine is an essential guide for B2B marketers,” said author and marketing strategist David Meerman Scott.“[Kara's] practical advice and real-world examples make this book a valuable resource for anyone looking to improve their go-to-market strategy.”

The book hit best-seller status on Amazon in multiple categories before its official release from pre-orders.

Brown founded LeadCoverage in 2019 with fellow supply chain expert Will Haraway . LeadCoverage partners with clients to deliver insights that are as actionable as they are insightful. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company's innovative approaches to public relations and analyst relations have secured its team as trusted counsel for clients seeking to strike a balance between measurable marketing outcomes and having an elevated share of voice in the industry. Brown and Haraway attribute LeadCoverage's success to the methodology of Share Good News, Track Interest, and Follow Up – the subject and teachings of The Revenue Engine.

The Revenue Engine, published by Advantage Books, is available now for purchase in print, e-book, and audiobook formats at Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Target . For more information and resources, please visit therevenueengine.com .

About Kara Smith Brown

Kara Smith Brown, a prominent thought leader in B2B marketing strategy, is the CEO and Founder of LeadCoverage, the pioneering consultancy transforming approaches to PR, demand generation, and marketing across the supply chain, heavy industrial, and tech sectors. LeadCoverage is an Inc. 5000 company, and continues to grow using her framework: share good news, track interest, follow up.

Kara is an advocate for diverse emerging leaders. She has been named a“Top Women in Marketing” honoree by PR Daily and her influence shapes future entrepreneurs through her many advisory roles as well as board membership in the Entrepreneur's Organization Atlanta chapter and LaunchPad2x. She is an Ironman triathlete and lives in Atlanta with her husband and two daughters.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for our clients. We specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Our proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

LeadCoverage's headquarters is located in the beautiful Coda building in Midtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus. This particular corridor -“Supply Chain Square” - also includes cloud warehousing company Stord, supply chain intelligence company Verusen, as well as the Georgia Tech Supply Chain & Logistics Institute.

For more information about LeadCoverage and its suite of supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics-focused marketing, public relations, and analyst relations services, please visit LeadCoverage's website .

