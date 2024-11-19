Geovax Announces Positive Interim Data Review For Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster In Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

GEO-CM04S1 Improved Immune Response vs mRNA Vaccine

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced the completion of an interim data review by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of GEO-CM04S1, GeoVax's dual-antigen next-generation vaccine, as a booster vaccine for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Based on the interim analysis of immune responses from the patients enrolled to date, the DSMB determined that, while the mRNA control arm of the study failed to meet the predetermined primary endpoint, the study should continue enrollment of the experimental arm utilizing GeoVax's Next-Generation GEO-CM04S1 vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is an investigator-initiated clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05672355 ) being conducted at City of Hope National Medical Center. The study is examining the use of two injections of GEO-CM04S1, three months apart, to assess immune responses in CLL patients, with an mRNA vaccine as the control arm. Thus far, participants have been randomized 1:1 to receive two boosters with either the GEO-CM04S1 or the mRNA control vaccine.

“This is very exciting news,” commented David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO,“The outcome of the DSMB interim review appears to support our view of GEO-CM04S1 as a potentially superior COVID-19 vaccine booster within the CLL patient population. Within the CLL and other immune-compromised patient populations, more robust and durable protective immunity is needed, as provided by potential next-generation vaccines such as GEO-CM04S1 that induce both strong T cell and antibody responses.”

Individuals with CLL, regardless of their treatment status, typically exhibit less predictable and often insufficient immune responses to the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines; therefore, such patients may be at higher risk of a lethal COVID-19 infection. GEO-CM04S1 uses a modified vaccinia virus (MVA) viral vector backbone, containing both the Spike (S) and Nucleocapsid (N) antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Inclusion of both the S and N antigens may be more effective at inducing COVID-19 immunity in patients exhibiting poor antibody responses following receipt of an mRNA vaccine containing only the S antigen as MVA also induces strong T cell expansion, even in the background of immunosuppression. By targeting both the S and N protein antigens, GEO-CM04S1 offers the potential to both broaden the specificity of the immune responses as well as protect against the loss of efficacy associated with current vaccines due to the significant sequence variation observed within the S antigen.

Dodd continued,“This ongoing trial is providing important information about the potential use of GEO-CM04S1 in one of many immune-compromised patient populations. It is also complementary to the pending start of a BARDA-funded 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in healthy individuals. We look forward to sharing further progress reports on each of these programs.”

