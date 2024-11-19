(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising complexity of infrastructures, increasing adoption of multi-cloud environments, and stringent regulatory requirements are key drivers fueling the growth of the Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) market. Pune, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Security Policy Management Size Analysis: “ According to the SNS Insider report, the Network Security Policy Management market was valued at USD 19.49 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 36.28 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. " The shift to multi-cloud and hybrid IT setups has reshaped network infrastructures, amplifying the demand for Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) tools capable of seamlessly securing these intricate environments. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated and frequent, organizations are turning to NSPM solutions to automate essential security tasks, such as policy enforcement, vulnerability detection, and regulatory compliance. This trend is particularly prominent in highly regulated sectors like finance, healthcare, and telecommunications, where companies are prioritizing significant investments in advanced NSPM tools. Enhanced by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), NSPM solutions now offer predictive threat detection and automated response capabilities. Leveraging AI and ML, these tools can analyze vast amounts of data in real time, detect patterns, and proactively mitigate potential security breaches. This functionality has become critical as organizations adopt 5G and integrate IoT devices, adding layers of complexity to networks and introducing new vulnerabilities. NSPM tools provide the sophisticated security control needed to manage these evolving network landscapes, making them indispensable to modern IT security frameworks. The NSPM market includes services such as deployment, consulting, and managed services, as well as software solutions designed to centralize and streamline policy management. Key players are developing cloud-native NSPM solutions tailored to meet enterprise-specific needs, ensuring smooth integration with existing cloud platforms and adapting to diverse network environments. For businesses aiming to protect data and digital assets while enhancing operational efficiency, these solutions are essential. Despite high initial costs and integration challenges with legacy systems, the demand for automated cybersecurity solutions is steadily growing. Technological progress, particularly in automation and AI, is anticipated to reduce costs over time, further supporting NSPM adoption. With businesses across various sectors prioritizing cybersecurity investments to counter increasingly complex threats and meet regulatory demands, the NSPM market is poised for robust growth.

Get a Sample Report of Network Security Policy Management Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems - Cisco Secure Network Analytics

Palo Alto Networks - Panorama

Check Point Software Technologies - CloudGuard Network Security

Fortinet - FortiManager

Tufin - Tufin Orchestration Suite

AlgoSec - AlgoSec Security Management Suite

FireMon - FireMon Policy Planner

McAfee - McAfee Policy Auditor

Juniper Networks - Junos Space Security Director

Skybox Security - Skybox Security Suite

Trend Micro - Trend Micro Network Security

Symantec (Broadcom) - Symantec Control Compliance Suite

Forcepoint - Forcepoint Network Security

IBM - IBM QRadar Network Security

Huawei - Huawei CloudFabric Security Solution

Sophos - Sophos XG Firewall

VMware - VMware NSX

Micro Focus - ArcSight ESM

F5 Networks - F5 BIG-IP Policy Enforcement Manager Barracuda Networks - Barracuda CloudGen Firewall Network Security Policy Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 19.49 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 36.28 Bn CAGR CAGR of 7.17% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Companies increasingly using cloud infrastructures require NSPM solutions to manage security policies across both on-premises and cloud platforms.

. With remote work rising, organizations need secure network access for remote employees, driving demand for NSPM solutions.

. Enhanced AI capabilities in NSPM tools allow proactive threat detection and automated policy management, making them more appealing to organizations.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Network Security Policy Management Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Segmentation Analysis

By Organization Size

In 2023, large enterprises commanded a dominant 72.25% share of the NSPM market, driven by their vast and intricate network infrastructures. These organizations require robust NSPM solutions to manage the extensive data, applications, and devices spread across multiple locations and cloud environments. The increasing frequency of cyber threats and the necessity to comply with regulatory standards are primary factors pushing large enterprises to adopt NSPM. As these organizations undergo digital transformation and shift to hybrid or multi-cloud environments, scalable NSPM solutions that integrate smoothly with hybrid cloud systems are becoming indispensable. This sector is poised for sustained growth, supported by continued investments in advanced security technologies.

The SME segment is the fastest-growing in the NSPM market, with a CAGR of 7.57%, as more small and medium-sized businesses turn to digital and cloud-based solutions. With cyber threats becoming more advanced, SMEs are increasingly recognizing the need for comprehensive network security policies to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations. The demand for cost-effective, scalable NSPM solutions is fueled by the rise in cloud adoption and the growing trend of remote work. The integration of these solutions with cloud-native security and automated policy management is expected to further drive NSPM adoption as SMEs strive to enhance their security defenses. Looking forward, the SME sector holds strong potential, backed by rising investments in digital security technologies.

Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



Change Management

Network Compliance Policy

Vulnerability Assessment Network Policy Management

By Component



Solution Services

By Organization Size



Medium Size Enterprise Large Scale Enterprise

By End-use



IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Manufacturing Healthcare

Regional Landscape

North America accounts for the largest share of the Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) market in 2023, due to the presence of well-established IT infrastructure and high adoption of network security solutions in the region. Major NSPM vendors such as Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet, along with firm cybersecurity regulations-particularly in the finance and healthcare sectors-are key factors that guide growth. Further, the increasing cyber threats against critical sectors present a major opportunity for NSPM solutions across North America. With the increasing adoption of cloud and hybrid IT environments, enterprises of all sizes are investing in NSPM to secure their distributed networks. The growth in this region is expected to continue rising owing to seismic investment into Security solutions leveraging AI to build proactive detection of threats and policy automation.

The NSPM market in Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR as rapid digital transformation, coupled with growing cybersecurity awareness among enterprises in emerging economies, such as India and Southeast Asia, is driving the growth of the NSPM market. With enterprises in this region increasingly adopting cloud services and remote work arrangements, the demand for next-generation NSPM solutions that protect hybrid and multi-cloud environments is likely to rise. These increasing threats have led to the enhancement of cybersecurity frameworks for governments in the Asia-Pacific region which is also enabling demand for compliant and scalable NSPM tools. Investments in IT infrastructure are expanding while the focus is shifting toward making the system cyber-safe, which will benefit the robust expansion of the NSPM market space in Asia-Pacific, complemented by the adoption of AI-based and ML-based technologies to facilitate automated policy management.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Network Security Policy Management Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Recent Developments

February 2024 – Palo Alto Networks announced updates to its Panorama solution, enhancing AI-driven policy automation features for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

March 2024 – Cisco Systems launched new capabilities for its Secure Network Analytics platform, integrating enhanced threat detection and response.

April 2024 – Tufin expanded its cloud-native security offerings by introducing advanced policy automation for multi-cloud deployments.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation, by Product Type

9. Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

10. Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Network Security Policy Management Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)