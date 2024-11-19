Johnny Rockets Lands At Soaring Eagle Casino

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Opening Latest in String of Non-Traditional Growth for Brands' Classic Burger Brand

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Johnny Rockets and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new location at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort located in Mount Pleasant, MI.

Located in a brand-new space in the heart of the casino, Johnny Rockets will serve the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crispy fries and onion rings, and hand-spun shakes and malts.

“Johnny Rockets continues to flourish in non-traditional spaces, in particular, casinos,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands ' Fast Casual Division.“From our classic menu offerings to our fun, upbeat dining environment-we continue to win over guests at our casino locations. Our newest Soaring Eagle location will be sure to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that lives up to our motto of burgers, shakes, fries and fun.”

"We're beyond excited to welcome Johnny Rockets to the neighborhood,” said Tanya Bardy, PR Manager for Soaring Eagle Properties.“Get ready for classic Americana, mouthwatering burgers, and a fun, vibrant atmosphere. The best of retro dining is here, and we can't wait to share it with you!"

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain's timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team's passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

The new Johnny Rockets is located within the main floor of the Soaring Eagle Casino and is open Sunday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain's signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.



