Dror Ortho-Design Introduces Zsmile: A Revolution In Eco-Friendly Orthodontics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERUSALEM, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. (“Dror” or the“Company”) (OTC PINK: DROR), an AI-based orthodontic company, has developed ZSmile, an innovative solution that corrects smiles by straightening teeth, using pulsating air delivered through a single custom-made smart aligner. This groundbreaking not only delivers effective orthodontic but also generates up to 20 times less plastic waste compared to traditional aligners.

A recent study, Towards Sustainable Orthodontics: Environmental Implications and Strategies for Clear Aligner Therapy (August 2024), estimates that aligner treatments generate approximately 2.8 million kilograms of plastic waste annually from discarded aligners. Furthermore, an additional 30% to 40% of waste comes from unused polymer sheets during manufacturing. Conventional orthodontic treatments often require multiple aligner trays, typically 10 to 20 per patient. ZSmile's single-aligner approach significantly reduces waste compared to traditional methods, presenting a more sustainable alternative in orthodontics. By leveraging AI-powered technology, remote monitoring, and fewer physical aligners, Dror Ortho-Design is paving the way for a greener future in dental care.

Lee Haddad, CEO of Dror, highlighted the significance of ZSmile's dual benefits:“With ZSmile, we are introducing a revolutionary approach to smile correction that is both pain-free and eco-friendly. This technological advancement fits seamlessly into patients' lifestyles while being mindful of the environment. With the ability to correct their smiles at home or while they sleep, patients can complete their treatment in half the time of traditional aligners. Additionally, our AI platform enables more remote monitoring, which further reduces the carbon footprint by minimizing in-office visits.”

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep. The Company's ZSMILE solution is also intended to provide general practice Dentists as well as Orthodontists a way to grow their practice efficiently by offering a unique and scalable service.

