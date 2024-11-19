CIRRO Fulfillment Partners With Loop To Streamline Returns For Retailers And Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment , a leading global fulfillment provider, announces the partnership with Loop , the leading returns and reverse logistics platform. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the returns process.







CIRRO Fulfillment provides comprehensive returns services for retailers and brands. With the integration of Loop's automated portal, customers can effortlessly initiate returns, request exchanges, or secure refunds. This streamlined process reduces manual tasks, making returns management faster and more efficient, while enhancing the customer experience. The partnership also helps retailers and brands save time and reduce costs related to reverse logistics, allowing them to focus more on business growth.

Hong Li, Global Head of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment, said,“We are glad to accomplish this integration between CIRRO Fulfillment and Loop as part of our shared commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This enables CIRRO Fulfillment to seamlessly manage returns through Loop, while Loop users gain access to our extensive global facilities and returns services.”

“We're beyond excited to be partnering with the team at CIRRO Fulfillment. Our mutual merchants will now be able to combine the power of Loop and CIRRO Fulfillment to ensure a smooth and efficient experience in both their forward and reverse logistics, helping to keep logistics costs down and maximize profit margins. By enhancing the shopper experience with seamless returns, we're empowering merchants to build stronger, long-lasting customer relationships.” said John-David Klausner, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at Loop.

About Loop

Loop is a leading post-purchase platform for returns and reverse logistics, serving over 4,000 Shopify brands. With features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Offset, and Bonus Credit, Loop helps brands save costs, increase customer lifetime value, and retain revenue. Trusted by global brands, Loop has processed 55 million returns, helping merchants retain over $2 billion in revenue in the last five years. For more information, please visit .

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 17 million square feet of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

