OPEN MINDS & Qualifacts Partner On Data Innovation Masterclass Live On December 4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tenn. and Gettysburg, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts , the leading provider of end-to-end electronic record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health organizations, and OPEN MINDS, the premier intelligence and management solutions organization for behavioral healthcare, present a free executive webinar titled:“Data Innovation Masterclass: Build a Foundation for Action” on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Join experts Kevin Schmidt, Vice President of Technology, Product Management, Data and BI Innovations at Qualifacts, Dr. Rick Rowley, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS, and Paul M. Duck, Chief Strategy Officer at OPEN MINDS, for an executive briefing designed to equip behavioral healthcare leaders with the foundational knowledge and practical strategies to leverage data innovation. This webinar will cover a range of topics, from the basics of data organization to the latest applications of data-driven solutions that are driving growth across the industry.



Master the fundamentals of behavioral healthcare data and its impact on your agency.

Build a strong understanding of data strategy.

Discover how unified data drives financial performance, reimbursement, and growth.

Learn how data strategies support grant funding, waivers, and compliance.

See how data innovation enhances care continuity and unlocks population health insights. Explore how technologies like data lakes can improve agency performance.

Registration for the webinar is now open and free of charge. To register, please visit here .

About Kevin Schmidt

Kevin Schmidt is a technology, data, and product development leader with over 30 years of experience driving innovation and transformation across the entire healthcare industry. In his current role at Qualifacts, Kevin leads data innovation initiatives and oversees big data strategies. His diverse background spans emergency medical services, third-party administration, electronic health records (EHR), population health, and controlled substance monitoring. Kevin has played a key role in developing interoperability solutions, defining data strategies, and managing large-scale healthcare data platforms. He has also served on federal committees with ONC and CMS, providing guidance to states on data planning, analysis, and reporting.

About Rick Rowley

Dr. Rick Rowley is a Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS with over a decade of experience in driving healthcare performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness. His expertise lies in bringing together healthcare providers, payers, and data-driven strategies to improve patient outcomes.

Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Dr. Rowley served as the Chief Data & Analytics Officer for the State of Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration, where he led the development and implementation of a comprehensive performance monitoring system. He has also held leadership positions in various healthcare organizations, including a private equity-backed provider, a specialty mental health/primary care medical group, and a physician group. Dr. Rowley earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Southern California University of Health Sciences and a Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University.

About Paul M. Duck

Paul M. Duck is the Chief Strategy Officer at OPEN MINDS, bringing over 30 years of experience in leadership and management focusing on managed care, digital health and health information technology, strategy, business development, market expansion, and customer experience optimization.

Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Paul held leadership roles at prominent healthcare organizations, including Beacon Health Options and Netsmart Technologies. He has also served as CEO of a large outpatient radiology company and a major orthopedic and pain management practice in Florida.

Paul is an author and a frequent keynote speaker on a variety of industry topics and most recently served as a contributing author to the book The New Health Age: The Future of Health Care in America. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Case Western Reserve University.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Tristan Galvan Qualifacts ...