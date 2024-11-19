Fibrobiologics Files Patent Application For A Cell-Based Therapeutic For The Treatment Of Splenomegaly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the filing of a patent application covering methods for of splenomegaly using a cell-based therapeutic approach.

Splenomegaly, or an enlarged spleen, often occurs in connection with immune-related conditions and is seen in a variety of diseases, including autoimmune disorders and chronic infections. Additionally, it can also be caused by multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and depression treatment drugs. The spleen is essential for filtering blood, supporting immune function, and managing red blood cells. However, in cases of immune disorders, it can become overactive, leading to enlargement. Conditions like psoriasis, lupus, HIV, tuberculosis, and blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia are common causes of this issue. When the spleen enlarges to handle excess immune cells and inflammation, it can lead to discomfort, anemia, and a weakened immune system, increasing vulnerability to further infections.

“This patent application highlights the potential of fibroblast-based therapies to address immune-related disorders, such as splenomegaly,” said Pete O'Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics.“Our technology leverages the unique capabilities of fibroblasts to target immune dysregulation, underscoring their promise in treating complex conditions linked to immune system dysfunction.”

“Filing this patent application marks an important milestone in developing fibroblast-based treatments for immune-driven diseases,” added Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics.“Unlike traditional treatments, fibroblasts may offer a potential solution aligned with the host biological processes to help regulate immune activity within the spleen, opening new possibilities for managing conditions that involve immune system overload and splenomegaly.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential of fibroblast-based therapies to address immune-related disorders, such as splenomegaly and to open new possibilities for managing conditions that involve immune system overload and splenomegaly, and the promise of fibroblast-based therapies in treating complex conditions linked to immune system dysfunction. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit .

