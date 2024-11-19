Rustic Pathways Announces Global Perspectives Scholarship Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mentor, Ohio – Rustic Pathways , a premier student company, is thrilled to announce the winning recipient of its Global Perspectives Scholarship, along with an impressive lineup of finalists. The scholarship winner will receive a $1,000 award, which must be used toward tuition and/or books, supporting their educational journey and commitment to global learning. This scholarship reflects Rustic Pathways' dedication to empowering students who seek to broaden their perspectives and make a positive impact on the world.

The Global Perspectives Scholarship has been awarded to Ritu Belani, a freshman at Stanford University. This $1,000 scholarship will support Ritu's educational journey, helping her cover tuition and book expenses as she pursues her studies. Rustic Pathways is proud to support students like Ritu who are committed to broadening their perspectives and making a difference.

“'Global Perspectives' is the perfect title for this scholarship because it encapsulates my passion for exploring diverse cultures and understanding the interconnectedness of our world,” said scholarship winner, Ritu Belani.“At Stanford, I'm pursuing Chicano/Latino Studies and Islamic Studies. This scholarship is more than just financial support-it's a validation of my commitment to justice and community-building. I'm deeply grateful to Rustic Pathways for supporting my aspirations to conduct meaningful research and connect with people from all walks of life through my comedy and activism.”

Ritu is a freshman at Stanford University by day and a stand-up comedian by night. She has toured across three cities globally performing her solo headliner show, and her favorite show is an open mic that she organized at her local mosque called Hahahalal. Ritu's interests include Spanish, Arabic, and community-engaged scholarship, and her research has been published in the Association of Computational Linguistics. Her work can be found on her social media channel @RituDoesComedy.

Each year, Rustic Pathways offers one high school or college student attending an accredited institution the chance to win the Global Perspectives Scholarship . To apply, students are invited to submit a 500-word essay on a designated topic. This year, applicants were asked to reflect on the theme:“Teen summer opportunities vary widely. Some teens work during the summer, some head off to summer camp, and others enjoy travel. What is the most meaningful summer experience you have had, and why?” This prompt encouraged students to share their personal growth and insights gained through their unique summer experiences.

Rustic Pathways has a longstanding commitment to supporting students globally, having awarded over $900,000 in scholarships and financial aid throughout the years. This dedication reflects the company's mission to empower young people eager to embrace the world.

Rustic Pathways encourages students who want to expand their worldview through travel to visit the website and explore its teen travel programs for 2025.

Founded in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel company that inspires travelers to better know their world by offering a range of student travel, school group travel, and study abroad opportunities. With recognition as one of the world's most innovative travel companies, Rustic Pathways has become renowned for empowering students to positively impact lives and communities around the world.

