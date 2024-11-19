(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Ethanol Car Market

Stringent environmental regulations & vehicle emission norms, depleting fossil-fuel reserves, and less CO2 emission from supplement the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Global Ethanol Car Market Size Reach USD 1,207.6 Billion by 2031 Growing CAGR of 7.8%. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global ethanol car market was valued at $567.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,207.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.Surging demand for carbon-neutral automobiles globally, rise in global pollution levels, rapid domestic production capabilities and renewability, increase in standard of living, and surge in adoption of sustainable automotive technologies and increased automotive performance on higher ethanol blends will drive the growth of the global ethanol car market. Closed manufacturing facilities, shortage of raw materials, and reduction in workforce during the pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 371 Pages) at:The ethanol car market is segmented into fuel type, vehicle class, blend type, drive type, and region. By fuel type, the market is divided into gasoline and diesel. By vehicle class, it is fragmented into hatchback, sedan, SUV, and others. By blend type, it is categorized into E10 to E25, E25 to E85, and Above E85. By drive type, it is further classified into front wheel drive (FWD), rear wheel drive (RWD), and all wheel drive (AWD). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on fuel type, the gasoline segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The diesel segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.Based on vehicle class, the SUV segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The other segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on drive type, the all wheel drive type segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report include other segments such as front wheel drive and rear wheel drive.Based on region, the market across LAMEA region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.The leading players operating in the ethanol car market are AB Volvo, ADM, Alcogroup SA, BlueFire Renewables, BMW AG, BP p.l.c., Cristal Union Group, CropEnergies AG, Cummins Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Pannonia Bio Zrt., Petrobras, Scania, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG.Enquiry Before Buying:Covid-19 Scenario:● The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the growth of the global ethanol market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.● Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of automobiles and automobile related parts, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.● In addition, there was a shortage on essential raw materials due to ban on import and export of raw materials.● Furthermore, shortage of workforce and deceased consumer spending during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.● These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (371 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 