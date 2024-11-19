Rentredi Named To Fast Company's Fourth Annual List Of The Next Big Things In Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fastest-growing property management software acknowledged for groundbreaking innovation that redefines renting for landlords and tenants



NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, which honors emerging technologies that have a profound impact on industries for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. The award validates RentRedi's commitment to improving lives and businesses by making renting easy for everyone.

RentRedi provides a full suite of property management services that streamline and transform the rental process for landlords and tenants. Using the RentRedi app from anywhere on a computer or mobile device, landlords and renters can take advantage of a number of time-saving conveniences that improve the quality of their lives, including automated rent collection , tenant screening , listings , applications , document sharing, lease signing, 24/7 maintenance management , on-time rent payment reporting, and access to hundreds of discounts through the RentRedi Renter Perks Program .

"RentRedi is unique because we strive to make a difference in people's lives by helping landlords and renters simultaneously," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "We have found that the best solutions are those that contribute to building positive relationships between landlords and tenants through technologies that offer concurrent benefits."

A good example of this is RentRedi's robust rent collection feature. Landlords can offer their tenants the option to use multiple forms of payment, the choice to set up automatic payments, and the ability to report on-time rent payments to all three major credit bureaus. When tenants can take advantage of the convenience of different payment options and structures, in addition to boosting their credit score, they are more likely to pay on-time, which makes the process more pleasant and valuable to both parties.

In fact, RentRedi data shows that units with at least one tenant using RentRedi's autopay feature reported on-time rent payments 99% of the time. Additionally, landlords are likely to see a 13% jump in on-time rent payments when using the RentRedi Credit Boost feature. RentRedi's technology changes behaviors in a positive way that improves people's lives.



"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

Landlords use RentRedi to streamline processes, cut expenses, and increase revenue, giving them the ability to dedicate more time to their personal lives while growing their rental business. This leads to life-changing benefits such as financial freedom, more time to spend with loved ones, a secure retirement, and ability to build generational wealth.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up autopay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi .

SOURCE RentRedi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED