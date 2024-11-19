Kathryn Ford Joins Congruex As General Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings substantial experience in the telecommunications to augment Congruex's continued growth

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of digital services, announced today that Kathryn Ford has been appointed as the company's General Counsel. Ms. Ford, who joins the company's executive leadership team, is based at the company's headquarters in Boulder, Colo. and reports directly to Congruex Co-Founder and CEO Kevin O'Hara.

Kathryn Ford, Congruex General Counsel

With over 32 years of legal experience, including a background as a federal prosecutor and commercial litigator, Ms. Ford brings a wealth of knowledge to the Congruex team. She has dedicated more than 25 years to serving as both in-house and external counsel for leading broadband, cable, and telecommunications companies.

"We are excited to welcome Kathryn to the Congruex family as our General Counsel," said Kevin O'Hara, Congruex Co-Founder and CEO. "Her extensive legal experience and deep understanding of the telecommunications industry is invaluable as we capitalize on growth opportunities nationwide."

"Having spent over two decades supporting organizations that rely on digital networks to bring their products and services to life, I am honored to have the unique opportunity to leverage that knowledge to benefit Congruex's best-in-class network engineering, construction, and specialty operations," Ms. Ford said. "I look forward to partnering with Kevin and the tremendous team at Congruex as we continue to grow our turn-key platform of integrated digital network design and build services."

Immediately prior to joining Congruex, Ms. Ford was Of Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale, an Am Law 200 firm, where her clients included small, medium, and large broadband communications companies. Ms. Ford previously served as Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs at WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone, and as a member of the Board of Directors of America's Communications Association. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2017, with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the United States. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and network continuity services for wireless and broadband solutions. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging their self-perform services separately or as an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers design-build network infrastructure services nationwide. For more information, please visit .

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, please visit .

