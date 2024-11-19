Advancing IT Support To The Next Era: Teamviewer Integrates Microsoft Teams Into Its AI-Powered Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, is debuting its latest AI-driven features at Microsoft Ignite 2024. Recently named 2024 Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year, TeamViewer will showcase capabilities that directly bring intelligent support to IT teams, leveraging Microsoft Teams, Copilot, and the secure infrastructure provided by Microsoft Azure OpenAI. These innovations promise to transform customer support with faster, smarter, and more proactive service.

TeamViewer's new AI-driven Session Insights improve the support experience by providing immediate, comprehensive summaries of every remote support session and offering insights for reporting on common issues. This feature accelerates problem resolution and empowers IT teams to prevent future interruptions. Complementing this, an analytics dashboard helps IT leaders recognize patterns, optimize resources, and improve service levels, ultimately refining support processes for faster resolutions and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Through TeamViewer's integration with Microsoft Teams and Copilot, IT teams gain powerful support capabilities within their daily tools, enabling seamless in-chat and in-call support sessions that keep the entire experience within the Teams hub. Support agents can seamlessly access session data, analyze insights, and receive AI-driven recommendations directly in the Microsoft Teams using Microsoft 365 Copilot. This streamlined access boosts efficiency, enabling agents to escalate issues, view historical context, and suggest solutions-all without switching tools. For example, when a support request comes through Teams, agents can use Copilot to quickly retrieve relevant information and initiate a TeamViewer session. By leveraging Copilot, agents access device data and past notes, fostering collaborative support that reduces repetitive tasks and improves response times.

"Microsoft Azure OpenAI is at the core of our AI-driven insights, ensuring data security and efficiency as we deliver high-performance solutions at scale," said Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "This integration with Azure marks the beginning of a broader strategy to embed AI deeply into IT support operations. By connecting TeamViewer insights with Microsoft Copilot, we're enabling teams to tackle issues proactively, optimize operations, and make data-driven decisions with ease. Our vision is to empower support teams to collaborate seamlessly and drive smarter, more agile support within a unified platform."

"As TeamViewer continues to advance its collaboration with Microsoft, we remain committed to leading industry standards and empowering IT teams to achieve new levels of service excellence. In a future where AI-driven support is the norm, TeamViewer aims to stay at the forefront, integrating deep AI insights with Azure's capabilities to deliver support that is faster, smarter, and more secure," said Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TeamViewer.

"TeamViewer and Microsoft are joining forces to enhance the value and experience for our customers," said Edith Wittmann, General Manager of Global Partner Solutions Germany at Microsoft. "By combining TeamViewer's advanced remote support and workflow solutions with Microsoft's powerful AI and cloud infrastructure, we are not only improving agent productivity today, but moving towards an agent-less support in the future, which will be a gamechanger for our customers."

TeamViewer provides a comprehensive solution that integrates with a wide range of Microsoft products. It brings Remote Access to the entire organization across different IT processes, from Collaboration (Teams) and Endpoint Management (Intune) to Customer Service (Dynamics 365) and Training (Azure Extensions). The deep technology integration provides a connected, seamless, and secure experience that empowers a Remote-first approach to IT departments. Available on the Microsoft Marketplace, TeamViewer enables simplified procurement and reduced legal complexity, enhancing accessibility and ease of use across organizations.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at .

