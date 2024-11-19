“Pigging” Company HPS Product Recovery Solutions Awarded In“Business Growth And Strategy” Category At MAKE UK Regional Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) HPS Product Recovery Solutions has been recognised as the Business Growth and Strategy“Runner Up” at the MAKE UK Midlands & East Regional Awards. This accolade reflects HPS's commitment to excellence in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the field of Advanced Liquid Product Recovery (Pigging ) Technology.

Significance of the Award

The MAKE UK awards celebrate outstanding achievements in manufacturing, highlighting companies that demonstrate significant growth and strategic development. Being named as a runner-up in this competitive category underscores HPS's effective business strategies and its impact on the business.

The judges commented:

“By implementing a well-defined international growth strategy and achieving outstanding conversion rates, this company has delivered exceptional profitability and expanded its global presence. Their commitment to continued international growth remains a key focus for future success.”

A Testament to Team Effort

The company has consistently focused on enhancing their product and service offerings through clear messaging and personnel training, ensuring that customers know exactly what they're getting.

Andrei Cox, Director of Client Support at HPS, stated,

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Every member has played a crucial role in driving our business forward and this award reflects our collective effort to excel in our field.”

Looking Ahead

As HPS continues to expand its reach and capabilities, the company aims to leverage this recognition to further enhance its business strategies.

With ongoing efforts in product development, personal development, and sustainability, HPS is poised for continued growth in both domestic and international markets.

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

HPS Product Recovery Solutions is the global leader in hygienic pigging systems, providing advanced liquid product recovery solutions that significantly increase yields while reducing environmental impact. The company's technology is utilised across various industries, including food and beverage processing, cosmetics, and chemicals, contributing to improved operational efficiency and sustainability practices.

For more information about HPS Product Recovery Solutions and pigging, please visit HPS's official website.