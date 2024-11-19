Community Engagement Platform Changex Launches New Community Fund To Support Local Projects In Newport, In Collaboration With Microsoft

(MENAFN- Pressat) Wales, November 2024

Microsoft is launching a new fund in Wales to support local non-profit organisations, schools, community groups and individuals that want to expand or start impactful community projects.

The Microsoft Wales Community Fund, run by non-profit ChangeX, is dedicated to helping build thriving and sustainable communities in and around Newport, and will support community projects related to environmental sustainability and digital skills.

This is the second community fund that Microsoft is launching in Wales, building on the success of a previous community fund in 2020.

“The Microsoft Wales Community Fund provides an opportunity for communities to come together in creating vibrant and sustainable environments across Newport. We are thrilled to support local initiatives throughout Wales and look forward to witnessing the collective impact we can achieve in building healthier, more sustainable communities,” said Gurjit Bains, Microsoft Community Affairs Team.

Communities will be able to choose from a portfolio of proven ideas that have already had a positive impact in other communities around the world, or apply for funding to start or expand a new project. Funding of up to £5,000 per project is available.

Hour of Code: Introduce students to computer science

FreshWater Watch: Become citizen scientists and understand, monitor, and protect local freshwater bodies Repair Café: Organise a free meeting place to repair things instead of throwing them away

ChangeX has developed an easy step-by-step process to get funding to communities to enable them to lead impactful projects. Applicants who wish to start one of the proven ideas on offer will have 30 days to complete a number of simple steps, including creating a project team and developing an action plan in order to unlock their seed funding. Once these steps are completed, applicants will be considered eligible for initial funding. Funding will be awarded to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who apply for funding for their own project will be asked to provide an action plan and a simple budget. Applications will be assessed on a range of criteria, such as feasibility, impact and scope. The application deadline is January 31.

To date, Microsoft and ChangeX have launched more than 50 community funds across multiple countries, funding more than 800 community projects and benefitting about 275,000 people. Microsoft is committed to supporting these projects as a part of their Datacenter Community Pledge to establish a positive and lasting impact in the communities where their data centres are located.

About ChangeX

ChangeX is a community engagement platform designed to get funding and resources directly into the hands of ordinary people to lead impactful projects in their neighbourhoods.

ChangeX was established in 2015. It works with social innovators to scale proven solutions to environmental, economic and social issues and partners with companies and foundations to support local communities with the necessary funding. Its funders include Microsoft, Accenture and the LEGO Foundation, among others.

ChangeX is an international non-profit organisation, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teams based across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

