Dubai Health Authority Honours Outstanding Committees And Teams For Excellence In Performance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 November 2024: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has recognised 32 committees and teams for their exemplary performance in 2023, marking significant progress in advancing the Authority's strategic goals. These achievements notably contribute to enhancing Dubai's healthcare system and the medical services available to the community.

The recognition ceremony, held under the patronage of His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, highlighted the efforts of 49 committees and teams formed in 2023. These included cross-sector teams with members from DHA, the public and private healthcare sectors in Dubai, as well as internal institutional teams within the Authority.

During the event, appreciation certificates were presented to the honoured committees and teams. The ceremony also showcased their accomplishments and contributions across various healthcare domains, underscoring their critical role in achieving DHA's strategic objectives and strengthening the healthcare sector in the emirate.

Fatma Abbas, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Development Sector at the DHA, emphasised that the event reflects the Authority's commitment to recognising and supporting committees and teams. She added that it reinforces DHA's dedication to fostering collaboration, teamwork, and leveraging the diverse expertise and skills within the Authority and the broader healthcare sector in Dubai.

Dr Nahed Monsef, Director of Strategy and Governance at DHA's Strategy and Corporate Development Sector, delivered a detailed presentation outlining the statistics, objectives, and achievements of DHA's committees and teams. She also highlighted the advancements in their performance over the past five years.