Say Hello To 3.0: Datarithm Releases Latest Version Of Inventory Management Solution

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landscape marked by intense competition, rising costs, and stringent regulatory requirements, independent pharmacies face an array of challenges that threaten their viability and success. Today, Datarithm® is proud to announce a solution to these challenges with the latest release of its proprietary inventory management solution.

Datarithm Version 3.0 represents a culmination of nearly two years of dedicated effort to address the needs of independent pharmacies. This release introduces a range of enhancements and innovations designed to streamline operations, improve compliance, and empower pharmacies to thrive in a competitive market.

"We recognize the immense pressures our independent pharmacy clients are facing, from rising drugs costs to DIR fee changes, to managing cash flow and maintaining compliance," said David Belinski, Datarithm President. "This is why we continue to invest in enhancing our software to help independent pharmacies better manage their inventory, operate more efficiently, and ultimately thrive in a fiercely competitive market."

Key features and benefits of Datarithm Version 3.0 include:

Revamped Dashboards, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and Settings Controls: Datarithm's dashboards and KPIs have been fine-tuned to better highlight changes in your inventory profile, surplus position, service levels, and inventory balancing activity. All of the administrative consoles, where users can control forecasting, balancing recommendations, cycle count configuration, and application access have been retrofitted to be more intuitive and easier to navigate.Improved Task Wizards:Wizards for completing returns, transfers, liquidations, and cycle counts have been overhauled to make completion of these tasks easier and faster, ensuring that surplus inventory is reduced quickly with fewer errors.Enhanced Reporting and Analytics: We understand that data is only actionable if it is presented in a useful and intuitive way. Datarithm Version 3.0 comes with a more comprehensive set of out-of-the-box reports and charts highlighting surplus inventory, stock-outs/IOUs, balancing recommendations, and application usage by your staff-just to name a few. There is also a vastly improved custom report builder that allows you to build your own reports based on a variety of metrics.

About Datarithm

Datarithm

was founded in 2005 by a pharmacist, a software engineer, and a medical sales

professional who joined forces to fill a gap in the independent pharmacy space. We share the belief

that pharmacies are the first line of healthcare within our communities. As your ally, we pair the

power of our inventory management platform with hands-on training, daily insights, and

personalized guidance.

You'll get information you can act on as soon as tomorrow and financial

results you can see in less than two weeks. With an intuitive dashboard, automated forecasting, inventory balancing, cycle counting, and

advanced analytics, it's never been easier to increase your pharmacy's cash flow while putting time

back in your staff's day. Efficiently manage turns and fill rates and keep your business operating

above the wellness line. Visit



to schedule a no-obligation demo or call

877.273.5112 and start securing the future of your pharmacy today.

