(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blow Molding Machines - A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Blow Molding Machines is set to experience robust expansion, with current estimations predicting a rise from US$4.9 billion in 2024 to US$6.3 billion by 2030. This growth, representing a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period between 2024-2030, is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing demand for plastic packaging and the move towards more sustainable and lightweight solutions.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is leading the charge in the global market for Blow Molding Machines and shows no signs of slowing down. This is largely due to the region's growing affinity for flexible packaging, driven by its affordability and convenience. Conversely, South America is projected to witness a comparatively slower growth rate within the global landscape.

Process Type Developments

Over the base year, Extrusion Blow Molding commands a substantial share of the market, contributing to approximately 45% of total operations. High-speed extrusion machines have boosted productivity levels, particularly in packaging, food & beverage, and consumer goods sectors. Injection Blow Molding Machines, however, are expected to experience the most rapid growth rate, thanks to their ability to produce high-quality components for diverse industries.

Raw Material Usage

Polyethylene (PE) remains the predominant raw material for blow molding due to its versatility and widespread adoption across multiple sectors such as automotive, consumer goods, and packaging. Innovations continue to emerge, with cutting-edge machines that enhance the application scope for PE.

End-Use Sector Analysis

The Packaging sector is at the forefront, holding the lion's share in the utilization of Blow Molding Machines. As the industry gravitates towards flexible, long-lasting, and lightweight packaging options, Blow Molding Machines have become indispensable. Additional factors fuelling the sector's expansion include the uptick in industrialization in developing markets and the advent of technologies that deliver energy efficiency and reduce labor costs.

This comprehensive analysis offers insight into the Blow Molding Machines market's trajectory, examining process types, raw materials, and end-use sectors across various geographical regions. The findings underscore the integral role of Blow Molding Machines in current manufacturing processes and their potential for significant market growth in the coming years.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc.

Blow Enterprises

British Plastics Federation

Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd

Chia Ming Machinery Co

Elegance Industries

Golfang Mfg. & Development Co Ltd

Graham Engineering Corp

Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt Ltd

Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co Ltd

Jomar Corp

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co KG

Krones AG

Magic North America, Inc.

Meccanoplastica S.R.L.

Milacron Holdings Corp

Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd

Parker Plastic Machinery Co Ltd

Polymechplast Machines Ltd

Sidel Group

SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Suma Plastic Machinery Co Ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd

SuZhou Bestar Blow Molding Technology Co Ltd

The Japan Steel Works Ltd Universal Machinery & Services

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Blow Molding Machines Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900