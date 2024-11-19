(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement number 85/2024 - 19 November 2024

Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

This company announcement relates to the annual general meeting of Realkredit Denmark A/S that was held on 18th March 2024 at 9 am at Lersø Parkallé 100, DK-2100 København Ø and contains the agenda and summary hereof. The combined information in this announcement should have been published prior to and just after the annual general meeting.

Agenda:

1. Submission of the Annual Report 2023 for adoption

2. Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

3. Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report 2023

4. Submission of the Remuneration Report 2023

5. Election of members to the Board of Directors

6. Appointment of external auditor

The Board of directors recommends renewal of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditor in line with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee have been free from influence by a third party and no clause which restricts the choice of the General Meeting of shareholders to certain categories or lists of statutory auditors or audit firms has been imposed upon it.

7. Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders



Summary:

Re item 1. Submission of the Annual Report 2023 for adoption:

The Annual Report for 2023 was adopted.

Re item 2. Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board:

The proposal to indemnify the Board of Directors and the Executive Board was adopted.

Re item 3. Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report 2023:

The general meeting approved the proposal from the Board of Directors not to pay dividend to the shareholders.

Re item 4. Submission of the Remuneration Report for 2023:

Proposals for Remuneration Policy 2024 and Remuneration Report 2023 was presented.

Re item 5. Election of members to the Board of Directors:

The general meeting re-elected the following board members:



Christian Bornfeld, Head of Personal Customers & FC Risk & Prevention

Linda Fagerlund, Head of Commercial Real Estate

Magnus Thor Agustsson, Chief Risk Officer Jesper Koefoed, Managing Director

In addition, the Board of Directors comprises board members elected by the employees:



Majken Hammer Sløk, Chief Consultant, cand.polyt. Christian Hilligsøe Heinig, Chief Economist

Re item 6. Appointment of external auditor:

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company's auditors.

Re item 7. Consideration of any proposals from the Board of Directors or the shareholder.

No proposals had been received.

Subsequent board meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S:

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S held immediately after the annual general meeting, Christian Bornfeld, Head of Personal Customers & FC Risk & Prevention, was appointed chairman and Magnus Thor Agustsson, Chief Risk Officer, was appointed vice chairman. The audit committee consists of Jesper Koefoed, Managing Director (chair). Another member of the audit committee will be appointed within the coming months.

The Executive Board

For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, Head of Business Risk & Governance, on tel. +45 21 55 87 42.

