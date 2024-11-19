Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Extraordinary General Meeting Held
Date
11/19/2024 9:00:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Extraordinary General Meeting in Mowi ASA was held on 19 November 2024 and all items proposed on the agenda were adopted.
An office translation of the minutes from the EGM is attached.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
