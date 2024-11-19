عربي


Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Extraordinary General Meeting Held


11/19/2024 9:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Extraordinary General Meeting in Mowi ASA was held on 19 November 2024 and all items proposed on the agenda were adopted.

An office translation of the minutes from the EGM is attached.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • Protocol EGM 2024

MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108901975


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

