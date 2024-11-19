India-China Direct Flight, Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? What Jaishankar, Wang Yi Discussed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India and China decided to soon convene a meeting of their Special Representatives on the boundary question after a gap of nearly five years and inched closer to the resumption of direct flights as well as Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, weeks after pulling back their from two face-off points in eastern Ladakh.

The next steps in India-China ties with a broader objective to stabilise the relationship figured prominently in talks between External Affairs S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro late Monday.

The two ministers felt that it was imperative that the focus should be on stabilising ties, managing differences and taking the next steps, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It was the first high-level engagement between the two sides after the completion of the disengagement process in Depsang and Demchok along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The MEA said the two ministers recognised that the disengagement in the border areas had contributed to the maintenance of peace and tranquility.

"The discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations. It was agreed that a meeting of the Special Representatives and of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism will take place soon," it said.

"Among the steps discussed were the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights between India and China and media exchanges," the MEA said.

The 22nd round of Special Representatives (SR) talks were held in New Delhi on December 21, 2019. India's SR for the dialogue is NSA Ajit Doval while the Chinese side is headed by Foreign Minister Wang.

The direct flights between India and China and the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage were suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed to Wang that India is against unilateral approaches to establish dominance and it does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations, according to the MEA.

"On the global situation and international issues, the external affairs minister noted that India and China have both differences and convergences. We have worked constructively in the BRICS and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) framework," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Jaishankar said that India is strongly committed to a multipolar world, including a multipolar Asia.

"Where India is concerned, its foreign policy has been principled and consistent, marked by independent thought and action."

"We are against unilateral approaches to establish dominance. India does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations," it said.

Foreign Minister Wang concurred with Jaishankar that India-China relations have particular salience in world politics, it added.

"He noted that our leaders had agreed in Kazan on the way forward. The two ministers felt that it was imperative that the focus should be on stabilising ties, managing differences and taking the next steps," the MEA said.

In a post on 'X', the external affairs minister said: "We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation."

The move to revive various dialogue mechanisms including the special representatives talks was broadly decided at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan on October 23.

Days after the two sides reached an agreement on October 21 on disengagement in Demchok and Depsang, Indian and Chinese militaries completed the process marking a virtual end to over four-year standoff in the two friction points.

The two sides also resumed patrolling activities in the two areas after a gap of almost four-and-a-half years.

In his opening remarks at the talks, Jaishankar referred to the meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"In Kazan, our leaders reached a consensus on taking the next steps in our relationship, bearing in mind the understanding of October 21.

"I am glad to note that on the ground, the implementation of that understanding has proceeded as planned," he said.

"Our leaders have directed that the Foreign Ministers and the Special Representatives should meet at an early date. Some progress, some discussions have happened in that direction," he said.

The external affairs minister also noted the importance of India-China ties in his remarks.

"First of all let me say it is very good to meet on the sidelines of the G20. We saw each other recently on the sidelines of the BRICS as you noted. And our contribution to both platforms was notable in shaping the eventual outcomes," he said.

"But it was a reminder to us of the importance of our two countries in international politics. It was also an equally significant testimony of why our bilateral relations are so important," he added.

After the completion of disengagement, Indian and the Chinese militaries are carrying out one round of patrolling each in Depsang and Demchok, people familiar with the matter said.

At the same time, they said the two sides have maintained their deployment of troops along the LAC and the focus now will be on de-escalation of the overall situation. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the region.

Talks at multiple levels are underway towards de-escalation, they said.

After the disengagement agreement, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi had said the Indian military is trying to restore "trust" and both sides will have to "reassure each other" to achieve this objective.

Two days after the pact was sealed, Modi and Xi held talks in the Russian city of Kazan.

The two leaders endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling attempts to normalise ties.

In the nearly 50-minute meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility in border areas.

The prime minister said mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of the relations.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area.