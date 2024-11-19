Soaak Technologies Secures $497,500 Grant From The Oklahoma Center For The Advancement Of Science And Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Soaak Technologies, Inc. ( ), an industry leader in AI-driven sound frequency therapies and biodigital wellness solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded a $497,500 grant from the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and

(OCAST) under its Industry Innovation Program . This non-dilutive funding supports Soaak's continued mission to provide innovative biodigital solutions, while fueling job creation and economic growth in Oklahoma.

Pioneering Novel Health and Wellness Modalities with Sound Frequency Compositions: Soaak's proprietary sound frequency compositions are scientifically designed to address a range of critical health needs, including:



Anxiety Reduction

Sleep Improvement

Increased Focus

Stress Relief

Mood Enhancement

Pain Management

Enhanced Cognition And more!

Soaak has delivered over 31 million minutes of biodigital services to users in 156 countries through the Soaak App . Supported by an extensive team of doctors, holistic practitioners, and therapists, these frequency compositions enhance overall mental health and enhance human performance for both civilian and military populations. The app can be accessed via soaak , an iOS App , an Android App , and the Soaak skill for Alexa . After a 7-day free trial, users can continue the program for as little as $4.99 a month.



"This OCAST funding allows us to continue advancing Soaak's innovative biodigital solutions,"

said Dr. Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak Technologies. "By addressing mental health and wellness at a foundational level, we are improving the quality of life for Oklahomans while establishing a national model for integrated biodigital health solutions."

The OCAST funding allows Soaak to further expand its workforce, supporting salaries and creating new roles, while increasing demand for local services and advanced technological development in the state. Soaak's presence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its ongoing expansion demonstrate a clear commitment to supporting the local economy and strengthening Oklahoma's leadership in the health and defense industries.

Earlier this year, Soaak won the Oklahoma Venture Forum's Most Promising New Venture Award for 2024 , highlighting its commitment to business and health innovation in the state. This award and the new OCAST grant underscore Soaak's role as a major driver of innovation in Oklahoma.

For further details on Soaak Technologies and its innovative health solutions, or to arrange an interview, please contact Soaak's media relations team at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

About Soaak Technologies, Inc.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative biodigital solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through digital frequencies, artificial intelligence, and health biometrics. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 31 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak App, reaching users in 156 countries. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. For more information, please visit .

About OCAST and the Industry Innovation Program

OCAST's Industry Innovation Program supports projects that promise a positive economic impact on Oklahoma, awarding up to $500,000 annually for high-potential projects in biotechnology, defense, and energy. With a focus on projects outlined in the 2021-2026 Science and Innovation Strategic Plan, OCAST's investments are intended to stimulate local growth, create jobs, and drive technological advancements in Oklahoma.

