Tweetsie Christmas® Returns To Bring Holiday Magic Back To The High Country

Beloved holiday event kicks off on November 29 with family fun, twinkling lights, and memorable family traditions

BLOWING ROCK, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a season of challenges,

Tweetsie Railroad is excited to announce the return of its annual Tweetsie Christmas® celebration, beginning November 29th. The beloved holiday tradition will run on select evenings through December 30th, offering a festive atmosphere for families to experience the magic of the season in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.

Enjoy a family friendly old-time Christmas aboard a real steam locomotive set in a Wild West town at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Guests of all ages will enjoy meeting and getting the traditional photo with Santa his gingerbread house filled with larger than life candies.

"This year, Tweetsie Christmas is more meaningful than ever," said Chris Robbins, President of Tweetsie Railroad. "It's not just about the lights and decorations-it's about bringing people together, lifting spirits, and creating a joyful experience for families to celebrate the season."

During the event, families can enjoy a 20-minute train ride behind a historic steam locomotive through a 3-mile route adorned with nearly one million sparkling Christmas lights. The park will be transformed into a old-time winter wonderland with twinkling displays, festive scenes, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Children will have the chance to visit Santa's Gingerbread House and share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus. He will greet families warmly and pose for pictures, providing a cherished holiday memory for children of all ages. Grown-ups can even download the Dear Santa letter template

for children to fill out ahead of time and leave in Santa's mailbox when they meet him at his Gingerbread House. Santa Claus will be at the Gingerbread House nightly through December 23rd.

Families will enjoy a live toe-tapping musical performance in the Tweetsie Palace and can warm up next to an outdoor fire to roast s'mores together.



"We know the holidays may feel different this year, but our goal is to provide a place where families can come together, create new memories, and experience the joy and wonder of the season," Robbins said. "We are grateful to be reopening and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to celebrate the most magical time of the year."

To ensure guests can make the most out of their Tweetsie Christmas experience, advance tickets are required for a designated night with a scheduled train ride time. The park opens at 5:30 p.m., providing ample time for visitors to enjoy all the Tweetsie Christmas attractions before and after their scheduled train ride. Guests will choose their date and train ride at the time of purchase.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $40 for children (ages 3-12), and free for children two and under. They include one train ride and admission to the park. Golden Rail Season Pass holders will receive $20 off one admission ticket and train ride during the event. Parking is always free. Visit Tweetsie to reserve your tickets today.

