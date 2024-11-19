Alara Human Tech Launches Revolutionary Halotm EMF Protection For Iphone Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Specifically engineered for 14 through 16, the HaloTM incorporates Alara's patented Array® to help protect users from harmful cellphone radiation by redirecting up to 75% of the device's EMF

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matter Brands, the premium tech accessories company with the mission to protect people, their devices and the planet without compromise, today announced that its Alara Human Tech brand launched the HaloTM EMF Protection device. This revolutionary fits in any iPhone case seamlessly to reduce exposure to frequency (RF) signals which have been proven to negatively affect human brain function, sleep and fertility.

Alara Halo

"Digital centric families are increasingly dependent on cellphones for safety, communication and entertainment but studies suggest that these devices are degrading our wellness," said David Raffone, President and Chief Marketing Officer. "In the U.S., children most often receive their first cellphone at age 9 and spend up to 8 hours a day on these devices. HaloTM is designed to protect humans, specifically by passively coupling its antennas with the phone and redirecting the electromagnetic field away from the user. This patented design is the only solution that keeps the signal strength intact, giving families peace of mind without compromising functionality."

"Our patented micro-thin silver technology interacts with the antennas in the device to redirect the electromagnetic field to the back of the phone, moving it away from the body, "said Dr. Ryan McCaughey, Chief Scientist, Alara Human Tech. "Alara products are tested in the same way the FCC tests all wireless devices for safe RF exposure compliance by measuring SAR (Specific Absorption Rate). Through our own testing and validation by independent testing at RF Exposure Lab, we know Alara patented technology reduces SAR by up to 75%."

Alara Halo inserts will be available for iPhone 14, 15 & 16 models and work with any case. Simply slip the HaloTM inside a case and snap it back on the device. The Alara antennas – made of real silver and measuring just .5mm - are located over the phone's antennas on the back of the phone to attract the electromagnetic field to the back and away from the user. "We've spent a decade and more than $45M developing our EMF reduction technology, resulting in 16 US and 4 WW patents" said Jason Ellis, Matter Brands CEO.

Availability

Alara Halo EMF Inserts are available for presale at $49.99 for iPhone 16 models starting today November 19 at .

Alara Halo EMF Inserts for iPhone 14 and 15 will be available starting in early January 2025. Alara technology is also available in the Atom Studios Agave Leather Case and Alara Snap products for $59.99 at .

About Matter Brands

Matter is a portfolio of premium tech accessories designed to improve the relationship between humans and their tech. The company is focused on protecting devices from their people, people from their devices and protecting the world from our waste. Our products marry consumer needs with science-based solutions, made from innovative materials and feature cutting edge design. Our portfolio is comprised of authentic and purpose driven brands. We believe in trusted relationships with our consumers, retailers, and distributors and we focus on top tier operations as well as excellence across our digital experiences. Our brands include Alara Tech, Atom Studios, CLCKR, Gadget Guard and Planet Buddies.

About Alara Human Tech

Alara Human Tech creates technology that protects humans being. In today's hyper-connected world, cell phone radiation is a growing concern. Alara's patented radiation reduction technology works to reduce exposure to harmful EMF radiation. Micro-thin silver antennas couple with antennas in a mobile device to redirect radiation away from the body and out of the back of the phone, minimizing potential harm while maintaining optimal phone connectivity. Third-party tested and scientifically proven, Alara technology can be found in products from Gadget Guard and Atom Studios and now in a standalone insert available for all iPhone 16 models and cases.

Media Contact:

Heidi Adams

8476061973

[email protected]

