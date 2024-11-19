EXL To Transform Customer Service Operations With Data And Analytics For The Data Communications Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthening smart meter infrastructure and enabling smooth customer transitions between suppliers

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics, digital operations, and solutions company, has been awarded a contract to manage the service desk operations for the Data Communications Company (DCC). This role involves overseeing incidents related to smart meter infrastructure, and handling issues arising from smart meters or from consumers switching between suppliers. EXL will utilize data analytics and AI to identify patterns, predict potential problems, and optimize resolution processes.

EXL is working with the DCC to support its vision of a secure, efficient data network that underpins the UK's smart metering program. By leveraging a data-driven approach to optimize customer service desk operations, EXL will use its expertise to streamline issue categorization and resolution, making the network more resilient and responsive. Additionally, through automated processes, EXL will facilitate smoother energy consumer switching and seamless smart data accessibility, supporting the efficient, reliable flow of energy information. This collaboration will enhance DCC's operational capacity, preparing the network for the complex future upgrades needed for advancing their commitment to the UK's net-zero targets.

“We're delighted to be collaborating with EXL and working with them to enhance our customer experience when interacting with our service center,” said Paul McGinlay, director of service operations at DCC.“EXL has a vast amount of experience in this area and I'm very excited about what we can achieve together and the positive impact this will have on our customers as we continue to scale up our smart metering network across the UK.”

“We look forward to being entrusted with this critical role in managing the DCC's service desk operations,” said Rahul Arora, senior vice president and head of EXL's emerging business unit for the UK.“This agreement reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector. By leveraging our industry expertise, data, analytics, operations and digital acumen, we aim to enhance the user experience and reduce costs, ultimately contributing to a more efficient and reliable smart meter infrastructure.”

In addition to maintaining high service standards, the DCC will benefit from EXL's advanced data, digital, and AI capabilities. This collaboration aims to enhance the user experience and reduce operational costs by leveraging EXL's industry-leading solutions.

EXL has been working with customers in the UK for over 20 years. To learn more about EXL's capabilities in the UK, visit EXL's website here .

About EXL

EXL (Nasdaq: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 57,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

About the Data Communications Company

The DCC operates and maintains the secure data network for smart meters across Great Britain. Its mission is to ensure the reliable and efficient operation of the smart meter infrastructure, enabling consumers to enjoy the benefits of smart energy.

