Inteligems Labs Introduces Odyssey Anywhere: The Intelligent Work Assistant With Private AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're thrilled to introduce Odyssey AnywhereTM, a first-to-market browser AI assistant that provides a competitive edge for organizations.” - Geof Baker, CEO, Investor & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations struggle to harness the exploding volume of unstructured data while ensuring privacy and compliance, InteliGems® Labs launches Odyssey AnywhereTM, the first browser-based intelligent work assistant that enables secure, private analysis of both public and proprietary information through its unique dual-pane architecture.

"We're thrilled to introduce Odyssey AnywhereTM, a first-to-market browser AI assistant that provides a competitive edge for organizations," said Geof Baker, CEO, Investor & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs. "Our intelligent work assistant redefines business data interaction by seamlessly integrating private and public information, delivering secure, comprehensive insights."

Key Innovations of Odyssey AnywhereTM:

1. Responsible Data Access: Employs a unique dual-pane architecture that enables users to view and analyze public web content while maintaining clear source attribution through SourceSnipsTM technology, ensuring transparency and proper content acknowledgment.

2. Dual-Pane View: Enables secure, simultaneous analysis of public and private data through a private AI instance. Users can analyze files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and S3 while maintaining complete control over their information.

3. Private AI Security: Utilizes a dedicated small language model instance to ensure confidential data remains secure and unexposed to public AI models.

4. SourceSnipsTM: Provides in-line citations and source extraction to verify AI-generated results, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

5. Industry-Specific Compliance Frameworks: Supports regulated sectors such as sustainability, export control compliance, healthcare, legal, and financial services, ensuring AI results adherence to industry standards.

6. Advanced Search and RAGPlusTM: Offers quick and accurate retrieval of specific content, reducing the time and effort needed to obtain precise answers.

7. Cross-Platform Queries: Allow users to interrogate various data formats - including video, audio, text, and PDFs - targeting specific files and folders without manual uploads or constraints on file size or number.

8. Instant Summarization: Provides embedded summaries of web pages and private data for quick comprehension.

Odyssey AnywhereTM sets a new standard, offering generative AI capabilities that go beyond current knowledge discovery tools and AI co-pilots by enabling professionals to analyze unstructured public and private data in a private, efficient, and intelligent way.

About InteliGems® Labs:

InteliGems® Labs pioneers private, domain-specific AI products that deliver a competitive edge for organizations where compliance, precision, and privacy are paramount in regulated industries. Our advanced AI technology transforms unstructured data into actionable insights while our custom AI Agents boost productivity, quality, and growth.

Organizations can access Odyssey AnywhereTM immediately by visiting , scheduling a demo or contacting ...

Ipsita Ghosh

InteliGems® Labs

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.