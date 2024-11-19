Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Announces 1-For-30 Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding (NASDAQ: NMHI ) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming and infrastructure, today announced that on November 21, 2024, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, it will effectuate a 1-for-30 reverse split of its common stock. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the opens on November 21, 2024, under its current trading symbol "NMHI". The new CUSIP number of the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 63903P 209.

The reverse stock split is intended, among other things, primarily to increase the bid price of the Company's common stock to enable the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 30 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding will be combined and reclassified automatically into 1 share of common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all holders of common stock uniformly and each stockholder will hold the same percentage of common stock outstanding immediately following the reverse stock split as that stockholder held immediately prior to the reverse stock split, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any amount of fractional shares will be rounded up to the next nearest number at the participant level.

The Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record will receive information from Continental regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, with such adjustment subject to each bank, broker or other nominee's particular processes. Continental can be reached at (800) 509-5586 or via email at [email protected] to answer any questions.

Nature's Miracle ( ) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also includes vertical farming in North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America.

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words

"anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: the closing of the offering, intended use of proceeds from the offering; successful launch and implementation of NMHI's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials;

changes in NMHI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; NMHI's ability to develop and launch new products and services; NMHI's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; NMHI's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; NMHI's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of NMHI's business model; developments and projections relating to NMHI's competitors and industry; and NMHI's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on NMHI's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which NMHI operates; the risk that NMHI and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize NMHI's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that NMHI is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that NMHI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in NMHI's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

George Yutuc

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]



MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

[email protected]



