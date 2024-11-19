Golden Grail Beverages CEO Shares Global Vision In New Interview With Smallcapvoice.Com

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY – hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), announces the availability of a new interview with Mr. Scott Lomu, CEO of Golden Grail Beverages. In the interview with SmallCapVoice.com (SCV), Lomu discusses the milestones achieved by the company here in 2024 and the outlook for 2025.

Before diving into the interview, SCV's Stuart Smith highlights the Company's recent news and moves pointing out the clear direction of the company since Lomu was appointed CEO. Smith then shifts the conversation toward what is in store for the shareholders of GOGY in 2025 by addressing the current and future direction of the company.

Lomu states,“There's some big changes coming to the company, but first staying with our core competency, which is taking the brands that we already have in the beverage space and really expanding the marketing and trying to get as much market share as we can for each of those individual brands. We're proud about what we've done in creating beverages that fit in well with so many different demographics.”

Lomu, who has an extensive background in sustainability and technology, has placed a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility. Golden Grail Beverages has eliminated plastic packaging across its portfolio, moving all its products into recyclable cans. This shift to sustainability is a response to growing consumer demand, with recent studies showing that 69% of people are more likely to purchase products with a sustainability plan. It's no surprise that this shift is gaining traction, with established players like Liquid Death paving the way for cans in a market traditionally dominated by plastic.

The interview concludes with what Lomu expects in the beverage space in the coming months,“I think right now, the biggest trend is everybody wants beverages with health and wellness edge to it. They want their beverages to do more specifically for them. It's not just letting me get a big rush of caffeine right now. It's more about how can I improve specific areas of my life? At GOGY we recognize this, and we are nimble enough to meet the consumers' needs because they're changing pretty frequently.”

Golden Grail Beverages is an under-the-radar stock with major potential in 2025. The company is adapting to consumer preferences and shifting trends, particularly in the health and wellness space.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is a rapidly expanding company dedicated to acquiring, innovating, and scaling a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit

