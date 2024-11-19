(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY ®

announced today the newest additions to its Flash Drive assortment, the PRO Elite V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Attaché X USB 3.2 Flash Drives. PRO Elite V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives advance file management to the next level, boasting extreme speeds of up to 1,000MB/s read and up to 800MB/s write, with storage capacities ranging from 256GB - 1TB, while the Attaché X brings a sleek and modern design with boosted performance for mainstream users.2,3,4

Exceptional Performance Storage Solution

PNY's new PRO Elite V3 brings a new level of speed and reliability to its high-performance USB product assortment. Exceptional performance improvements boost maximum speeds up to 1,000MB/s read and up to 800MB/s write, achieving speeds 265x faster than standard USB 2.0 flash drives. Experience the elevated performance of the PRO Elite V3's USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive technology to enhance workflows with demanding applications. PRO Elite V3 was designed to be an invaluable asset for content creators, professionals, designers, and gamers who need to store, access, and transfer critical, high-density files such as movies, professional high-resolution photos, video gaming data, and full HD & 4K videos at incredible speeds.2,3

PNY PRO Elite V3 USB Flash Drive offers speeds up to 1,000MB/s read, 800MB/s write-265x faster than USB 2.0!

Meticulously Crafted Design Built to Last

Meticulously crafted,

the PRO Elite V3

is sure to compliment any professional's collection

with a brilliant

pairing of

durability

with style, featuring a chic and sturdy black metal housing and premium components to ensure reliability for extreme users working on demanding applications.

The case design includes a

key loop for added portability and an easy-to-use sliding cap that exquisitely protects the USB connector when retracted inside the metal housing, further ensuring even the most sensitive data is kept safe and accessible. PRO Elite V3 is compatible with most USB 3.2 Gen 2 enabled desktop and laptop computers, and backwards compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 and USB 2.0.2,3

Advanced Performance Attaché X USB 3.2

With advanced speed improvements of

up to 130MB/s read and up to 10x faster transfer speeds than USB 2.0, easily store and quickly transfer all your large documents, high-resolution photos, HD videos, and more. Designed to be a reliable, portable storage solution for mainstream users, Attaché X is created for convenience, portability, and practicality. The modern design of this flash drive combines a sleek capless design that conveniently protects your data even when not in use. Meet everyday application storage needs for home, office, or schoolwork with a broad range of densities from 32GB to 512GB.2 The Type-A connector and USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface allow for greater compatibility with most USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 laptop and desktop computers and is even backwards compatible with USB 2.0.2,4

Product Specifications:

PNY PRO Elite V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives



Capacities: 256GB-1TB2

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

Read Performance: Up to 1000MB/s3

Transfer Speed: Up to 800MB/s3

Connector: USB Type-A

Size: approximately 2.2" x 0.75" x 0.37" Compatibility:

USB 3.2 Gen 2 equipped host devices such as laptop & desktop computers, and backwards compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 and USB 2.0.

PNY Attaché X USB 3.2 Flash Drives



Capacities: 32GB-512GB2

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Read Performance: Up to 130MB/s4

Transfer Speed: Up to 10x faster than standard USB 2.04

Connector: USB Type-A

Size: approximately 2.17" x 0.87" x 0.35" Compatibility: USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 equipped host devices such as laptop & desktop computers, and backwards compatible with USB 2.0.

Product Availability

PNY PRO Elite V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives are available immediately at the below SRPs. PNY Attaché X USB 3.2 Flash Drives are coming soon. Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through or .

PNY PRO Elite V3 USB Flash Drives



256GB: $35.99

512GB: $59.99 1TB: $104.99

PNY Attaché X USB Flash Drives



32GB: 5-Pack: $21.99

64GB: 5-Pack: $27.99

128GB: 3-Pack: $27.99

256GB: $19.99 512GB: $34.99

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®️, Inc. celebrates almost 40 years of global business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of cutting-edge NVIDIA®️ GeForce®️ Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's gaming-visualization, photography-videography, mobility, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts, powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) © 2024 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation between PNY and such owners should be inferred.

(2) For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may vary. Some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus is not available for data storage.

(3) Speed quoted for USB 3.2 Gen 2 devices. Write speed may be lower. Speed is based on PNY standard USB 2.0 (3MB/s) write speed. Performs at USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 speeds when used with 3.2 Gen 1/3.0 or 2.0 devices, respectively.

(4) Speed quoted for USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 devices. Write speed may be lower. Speed is based on PNY standard USB 2.0 (3MB/s) write speed. Performs at USB 2.0 speeds when used with 2.0 device.

Contact:

PNY Technologies, Inc

[email protected]



SOURCE PNY

