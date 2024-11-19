Revelation Pharma Congratulates David Rochefort On His Successful Election To The New Hampshire State Senate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Director of Affairs will strive to improve patient access to medications in the face of serious drug shortages

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma , a national of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, is proud to announce that Government Affairs Director David Rochefort, RPh, has been elected as the New Hampshire State Senator for District 1.

Rochefort has been a leading voice in healthcare advocacy and will be invaluable in addressing the issue of drug shortages that are currently sweeping the nation. His experience and expertise will elevate awareness about the power of compounding to fill the gaps caused by short supply.

"As a second-generation pharmacist and also from a rural area, I know intimately the fear and uncertainty patients struggle with when facing a lack of access [to medications]," said Rochefort. "I am honored to have the trust and faith of my district, and I will work every day to help provide more economic opportunity, better education, and better and more affordable access to healthcare which includes

tackling the drug shortage and putting patient care first."

Prior to his election to the senate, Rochefort served as a state Representative and worked to develop and advocate for the passage of pharmacy-related laws. He was appointed to the New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy by Governor Chris Sununu in 2017 and then reappointed in 2021.

"David has been a true champion of patient care through his ongoing advocacy of the compounding industry, seeking out opportunities to support others as they move through their unique care journeys," said Shawn Hodges , CEO of Revelation Pharma. "As a senator, I know David will be a leader in supporting patients and spreading awareness about the value of compounding and the significant health care impact compounding pharmacies have on patients in a very difficult time."

Learn more about Senator David Rochefort, RPh, here .

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality and personalized pharmaceutical preparations and services through "industry best" patient care and solutions for customers. Revelation Pharma is led by a team of industry-renowned experts that specialize in pharmaceutical innovation, mergers and acquisitions, organic service and geographic expansion, as well as regulation and compliance.

Our company serves tens of thousands of prescribers and hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide each year. To learn more, visit our website, and follow us on

Facebook ,

YouTube ,

LinkedIn and

Instagram .

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

9095737237

[email protected]

SOURCE Revelation Pharma

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED